STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Gearing up

From breakfast rides to long rides, meet Dr Hemanandhini Jayaraman whose passion for biking has helped her find the right balance between family time and hospital work
 

Published: 30th November 2021 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2021 12:57 PM   |  A+A-

Dr Hemanandhini Jayaraman

Dr Hemanandhini Jayaraman

By Sanath Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Just like any another Bengalurean, Dr Hemanandhini Jayaraman felt ‘tortured’ by the Bengaluru traffic. As a commuter who was driving a car in 2013, she decided to switch to riding a two-wheeler to reach her workplace, that is four kilometers away. But what was meant to be an alternative to handle the massive traffic jams, turned out to be a hardcore passion.

Jayaraman is now an ardent biker who is on a mission to go that extra mile to find peace after a stressful work day. Working as a consultant — obstetrics and gynaecology at Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road, Jayaraman switched to a two-wheeler only to steer clear of the traffic. It was one of her close friends who encouraged her to pursue biking seriously. And there’s been no turning back. However, like any other troubled start, Jayaraman faced discouragement from family during the initial days. “My mother and husband did not approve of my biking. They were worried about injuries and accidents which might put my job at risk. However, I decided to pursue biking only to experience ‘me-time’,” says Jayaraman.  

Jayaraman is a sportsperson by nature. From playing basketball to participating in athletics during her schooling days in Mumbai, she experimented with sports to always test her limits. Applying the same formula to biking, Jayaraman has so far covered over 14,000 km on her BMW GS 310 in the last two years, spanning three states, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala. She usually rides only when her work permits, but ensures she completes a 400-km ride once a month.

“I spent the initial few years learning to ride. However, I actively started biking in the last three years. As part of the Wild Off Roaders bike group, we organise rides every month. Since I am the only woman in the group, I get pampered and ragged,” says the 50-year-old, who believes the toughest ride so far was at the Charmadi Ghat, en route Mangaluru.

Interestingly, in early January 2021, Jayaraman was to get her first dose of vaccine as a frontline worker. She was in Masinagudi (near Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu) when the vaccination drive was taking place. “I  left by noon and reached Bengaluru by evening on my bike and got my jab. If not for that ride I might have missed the slot,” says Jayaraman, who is now planning a trip to Leh-Ladakh next year. 
What have been her biggest takeaways from biking? “I bike to push my limits. Team spirit and networking with different people have been my biggest learnings from biking. My passion for riding has multiplied my confidence and has added so much more value to me as an individual,” she says.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
India 1989-2014 and after — a paradigm shift
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
'Very large number of Indians may be protected from Omicron': Eminent virologist
Asha worker Matilda Kullu at a vaccination camp. (Photo | Express)
Odisha ASHA worker fights Covid, superstition to enter Forbes Power list
Admiral R Hari Kumar has held several key appointments in his career spanning over 38 years (Photo | Special arrangement)
Admiral R Hari Kumar takes charge as 25th Chief of Naval Staff

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp