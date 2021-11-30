Prof Niranjan Vanalli appointed as the new VC for Bengaluru North University

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru North University gets a new vice-chancellor after months of wait. Prof Niranjan Vanalli from the journalism department of Mysuru University has been appointed as the VC. BNU was constituted after the trifurcation of Bangalore University (The third faction of the trifurcation is Bengaluru City University).

The first Vice-chancellor TD Kemparaju started his tenure in 2017 and ended it in July 2021.

The search for a new vice-chancellor was mired with controversy, as the appointment was taking time and reports surfaced on the death by suicide of one lecturer who was promised by a broker the VC’s post at BNU.

Between the end of Kemparaju’s tenure as VC and the appointment of Niranjana that was notified on Tuesday, senior-most dean and professor of economics D Kumuda was made the acting vice-chancellor.

Niranjana is a professor and chairman of the Department of Studied In Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Mysuru and will assume office on December 1.

Talking to TNIE Niranjana expressed joy over being “the first journalism faculty to take charge as a full-time vice-chancellor.”

He said after his 30-year tenure as an educationist, he welcomed the opportunity and challenge to build a university, a post which he believed was given to him based on his merit.