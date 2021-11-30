STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

SC regularises 300 houses in Karanth Layout

In a major relief for 300 homeowners in the upcoming Dr Shivaram Karanth Layout, the Supreme Court has ordered that their houses be regularised and integrated into the BDA layout. 

Published: 30th November 2021 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2021 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a major relief for 300 homeowners in the upcoming Dr Shivaram Karanth Layout, the Supreme Court has ordered that their houses be regularised and integrated into the BDA layout. This is the first batch to be regularised and offers hope to 1,418 applicants seeking regularisation. 

The order last Thursday (November 25) follows the court-appointed Justice A V Chandrashekhar Committee submitting two reports recently, recommending the step.  Justice S Abdul Nazeer and Justice Sanjiv Khanna gave the verdict when hearing a case between the BDA and Government of Karnataka and Others. The court said their order is in the light of recommendations made in the third and fourth report submitted by the committee on November 10 and November 23 respectively.

The committee was appointed with the objective of establishing the legality of constructions that had come up in the layout between November 26, 2014, and August 3, 2018, which could be regularised. Any construction after the cut-off date would be deemed illegal.

Directing BDA not to take possession of lands or buildings specified in the committee’s report in annexures L0001 to L0026, the court said, “The Commissioner of the BDA is directed to issue Registration Certificates to the concerned applicants in a transparent manner within four weeks from today, under the supervision of the Justice A V Chandrashekar Committee.” 

A top BDA official said, “Possession certificates would be issued within four weeks to the 300 property owners.” Jayakar Jerome, a member of the committee, told TNIE, “This is just the first instalment of houses to be regularised. The committee has received 1,418 applications from those who have built structures between 2014 and 2018, within the SC-fixed deadline.”

The committee has received 6,278 applications from the public dating from December 31, 2008, till August 3, 3018, he said. “We split them into three buckets: the 2014-2018 category, pre-2014 and those who began construction before the August 3, 2018 deadline.” Detailed analysis found that a majority of residential or commercial buildings in each category have not got approval for construction. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karanth Layout Supreme Court
India Matters
India 1989-2014 and after — a paradigm shift
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
'Very large number of Indians may be protected from Omicron': Eminent virologist
Asha worker Matilda Kullu at a vaccination camp. (Photo | Express)
Odisha ASHA worker fights Covid, superstition to enter Forbes Power list
Admiral R Hari Kumar has held several key appointments in his career spanning over 38 years (Photo | Special arrangement)
Admiral R Hari Kumar takes charge as 25th Chief of Naval Staff

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp