BDA recovers property worth Rs 60 crore from encroachers at Bengaluru's HBR Layout

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) on Thursday recovered 1.23 acres of its property in HBR Layout, which has a market value of Rs 60 crore. The drive which began at 7 am continued till 3 pm.

According to an official release, two sheds were demolished at Kacharakanahalli in the Layout. “A small factory was functioning there with workers. We had already issued a notice to the encroachers stating that the demolition would happen today,” said an official.

The issue dates back to 1978 when the BDA had acquired the land to build a residential layout, he explained. The person occupying the land went to court but the HC issued orders in favour of the BDA acquiring the land in 1985. He then took the matter to the Supreme Court which also ruled in favour of the BDA. “Following that, we decided to carry out the demolition today,” he added.

Two weeks ago, the BDA recovered three acres of its land at Yesvantpur Hobli worth Rs 40.67 crore by demolishing illegal structures there after a court ruling in its favour.