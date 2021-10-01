STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Call to make Bengaluru cycle-friendly

Bengaluru Cycle Mayor Sathya Sankaran said companies should give incentives to their employees for cycling to work. 

Bicycle

Representational image

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A dedicated cycling infrastructure needs to be created in the city to ensure the safety of cyclists, said Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) Commissioner V Manjula on Thursday. At a discussion during the release of the Bengaluru Livelihood Cyclists Survey Report, organised by B.Pac, Manjula said many two tier cities are also working on developing cycle lanes, and investment must be made on improving the cycling network in Bengaluru.

Agreeing to this, Ashish Verma, associate professor, IISc, suggested that the government should focus on creating infrastructure for safety of those for whom cycling is the only mode of transport.  Bengaluru Cycle Mayor Sathya Sankaran said companies should give incentives to their employees for cycling to work. 

Bengaluru Bicycle
