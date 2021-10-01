TAC flags two events, advises strict Covid protocol

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Technical Advisory Committee, at a recent meeting, listed out some important Covid-appropriate behaviour guidelines to be followed during two events planned in October, which are expected to draw a huge number of participants. Experts have warned that though the number of cases in the state is seemingly low, Bengaluru alone is still registering about 300 cases a day, and if guidelines are not followed, there may be a danger of cluster formation.

The two events are Kaigarika Adalat (Entrepreneurship Workshop and Industrial Adalat), to be held on October 8 and 9, and Swarnim Vijay Varsh: Defence Conclave, to be held on October 23 and 24. The Adalat is being held at Palace Grounds, and is expected to draw people from various cities and districts.

The TAC has said that following Covid-19 protocol is very important and “no waiver is recommended”. The experts recommend that every visitor should undergo compulsory thermal screening and only the asymptomatic are to be allowed entry. The organisers should have negative RT-PCR reports that are not older than 72 hours on the first day, and the organisers and visitors should have received at least one dose of vaccination. All participants have to be compulsorily masked at all times.

While these recommendations remain the same for both events, the TAC report added that those above 65 years of age, pregnant women and lactating mothers should avoid the gathering, and children below 10 years of age should not be allowed inside. Also, hand sanitiser should be made available at all strategic places, and the premises should be sanitised every day, including the rest rooms.

The report also lists other recommendations, like 3.25 sqm of space per person to avoid crowding at the venue, physical distance of at least 1 metre is to be maintained, the floor is to be marked with squares or circles where necessary, and be effectively enforced. All food and drink items are to be packaged in such a way as to be disposed of readily. Air-conditioning should comply with Covid norms, the report says.

Meanwhile, anyone having Covid-like symptoms should immediately be isolated in a room, and a temporary shelter be set up at the venue for this purpose, experts said.

BLOCK, LANE-LEVEL VAX CENTRES

BENGALURU: To expedite the vaccination process, BBMP Special Commissioner (Health)

D Randeep said that block and lane-level vaccination centres will be set up from October 4. Each block will comprise 750-1,000 houses with each ward having 15-50 blocks. In the BBMP limits, 77,19,506 people have at least taken one dose of Covid-19 vaccine (85%)