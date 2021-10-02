Bengaluru aims to be free of traffic, pollution, waste

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As a part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and smart city initiative, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Bengaluru Smart City Limited, are working on promoting freedom from traffic, pollution and waste in Bengaluru with the help of technology.

While the two agencies are showcasing the benefits of the integrated command and control centre (ICCC) as a major project before the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, they have now taken the challenge to address the three issues of the city.

Speaking at the launch of the three-day Mahostav on Friday, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said, live demonstration of three themes enabled by technology under the ICCC was done. Apart from this, 75 hours of urban transformation implementation events are being held which include slow street on Shanthinagar Main Road project, improvement at Akkithimmanahalli and Ayyappa Garden Anaganwadis, and placemaking at KR Market Junction and Bal Bhavan.

In Shanthinagar, to provide a better walking experience to caregivers and toddlers, there are plans to incorporate various measures to ensure safe access to early childhood amenities. “Work is also being undertaken to improve the Anaganwadis by upgrading the infrastructure especially toilets and play areas. Work on improving the traffic junctions is also being given priority,” Gupta added.

Meanwhile, netizens have expressed their surprise at the new look of the BBMP website which was launched on Friday. Many said that as part of Mission 2022, the municipal corporation took the initiative to improve facilities on its website, similarly, it should also work on making the city smart. Reacting to this, a senior BBMP official said, under the smart city project, there is no dearth of funds from the Central and Stage governments, but work has slowed down due to laxity and pandemic.