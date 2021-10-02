STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hug in a mug 

As the world celebrated International Coffee Day on Friday, here are a few easy recipes you can brew at home

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Eggless coffee  cinnamon roll

Recipe by Priyaa Nanda,  @fattybaogoesplaces

Ingredients
 All purpose flour 
4 cups  Brown sugar 2 cups
 Caster sugar 1 tsp  Cinnamon powder 1 tbsp  Butter 200 gm 
 Yeast 1 tsp  Milk 1 cup 
 Coffee powder 2 tsp 
 Salt 1/4 teaspoon  
 Baking powder 1/2 tsp 
 Baking soda 1/4 tsp

Method
Activate the yeast in a bowl of  milk for 10 min (without stirring it) with 1 tsp of caster sugar
Add all-purpose flour, melted butter, salt, 
baking powder, baking soda to the activated yeast. Mix well and form a dough.
Let the dough rest for one hour. Cover with a damp cloth. It should be double the size in the end. 
To make the filling, add brown sugar, melted butter, cinnamon powder , coffee powder in a bowl and mix well.
Roll out the dough into rectangular shape of 1/4 inch thickness using a rolling pin.
Spread the cinnamon-coffee filling across gently.
Now, tightly roll  into a cylindrical log and cut them in to mini rolls (12-15) with the help of a sharp knife. Arrange them in a baking tin.
Pre-heat the oven to 375°F (190°C). Bake for 25-28 minutes until its slightly brown.
Serve the cinnamon rolls with sugar icing, cream cheese or any topping of your kind to go with a cup of lemon tea.

Coffee  Pound Cake 

Recipe by Alka Shah, @kuchkhaasbyalka_blr

Ingredients
 1 cup unsalted butter  1 cup sugar  4 large eggs  2 cups flour  1 teaspoon baking powder  3/4 cup milk  1 teaspoon vanilla extract  1 tablespoon Nescafe coffee powder  2 tablespoon Hershey Cocoa Powder  4/5 broken pieces of Lindt orange  ½ cup broken cashew, walnuts chopped  ¼ cup chopped dates

Method
Preheat oven to 350 F or 180 C.
Sift the dry ingredients; flour, salt, baking powder.
Grease and flour the bundt pan
Using a stand mixer or with an electric beater, first beat the butter till creamy and smooth.  Add the sugar and continue beating till light and fluffy.
When sugar is well incorporated, add eggs one at a time. Mix in the dry ingredients alternating with milk and vanilla. Using a spatula, combine well and transfer to the prepared pan. (If using the bundt pan, tap it on the counter a couple of times to remove any air bubbles especially along the sides of the pan.)
Bake till a cake tester or toothpick inserted in the centre comes out clean, around 30 to 35 minutes.
Cool cake completely before unmoulding onto a serving platter. 

15-minute Tiramisu

Recipe by: Swapna Venkatesh @serotoninspark

Ingredients:
 1 cup/ 200 ml Whipping Cream   1 cup / 200 gm Mascarpone   3 tbsp fine caster sugar  1 tsp vanilla extract  1 tbsp Amaretto or Dark Rum  3 cups water  3 tsps instant coffee  2 tbsp sugar  200 gm Savoiardi Biscuits  Cocoa and coffee powder for dusting

Method
Heat the water to just under boiling point, mix in the instant coffee powder and 2 tbsps of sugar. Set aside.
In a large bowl, whip the cream with 3 tbsp of caster sugar and the vanilla extract for 3-4 minutes. Fold in the Mascarpone cheese and mix till incorporated. Add rum and whip till it gets slightly thick but remains spreadable.
Pour the black coffee into a medium-size bowl. Drop the Savoiardi biscuits in the liquid one at a time and turn them around twice in the liquid.
Remove gently and start lining the base of the dessert tray. Repeat with the rest of the biscuits till you have completely lined the base. Measure and break the biscuits before you dip them in the liquid.
Spread half of Mascarpone cream mixture over the biscuits and spread evently.
Repeat previous two steps to create layers of the coffee-soaked biscuits over the cream.
Finish with the Mascarpone cream.
Let it chill in the fridge for 2 hrs. Dust with coffee-cocoa.

Coffee cheesecake

Recipe by Bhandavya Gowda,  @bakeberriesbacon

Ingredients
Take 10 gm gelatin in a bowl and add 30gm water. Keep this aside.

Biscuit Base:
30gm melted butter   70gm Marie biscuit powdered  Mix well and make a layer on the bottom on the cake pan and put it in the fridge.  Cream cheese batter:  250 gm cream cheese  90 gm sugar  120 gm fresh cream  100 gm set curd/yogurt  Take all this in one bowl and whisk well.
Coffee Infusion:
 1 tbsp instant coffee powder  1 tbsp sugar
  1 tbsp water
Method:
Beat this together (Dalgona coffee). 
Add the Dalgona coffee to the cream cheese mixture and fold both well. 
Melt the gelatin in a double boiler and add to the batter. Mix well. 
Pour this into the cake pan which has the biscuit layer and freeze for 2 hours.

