Hug in a mug 

BENGALURU: Eggless coffee cinnamon roll

Recipe by Priyaa Nanda, @fattybaogoesplaces

Ingredients

All purpose flour

4 cups Brown sugar 2 cups

Caster sugar 1 tsp Cinnamon powder 1 tbsp Butter 200 gm

Yeast 1 tsp Milk 1 cup

Coffee powder 2 tsp

Salt 1/4 teaspoon

Baking powder 1/2 tsp

Baking soda 1/4 tsp

Method

Activate the yeast in a bowl of milk for 10 min (without stirring it) with 1 tsp of caster sugar

Add all-purpose flour, melted butter, salt,

baking powder, baking soda to the activated yeast. Mix well and form a dough.

Let the dough rest for one hour. Cover with a damp cloth. It should be double the size in the end.

To make the filling, add brown sugar, melted butter, cinnamon powder , coffee powder in a bowl and mix well.

Roll out the dough into rectangular shape of 1/4 inch thickness using a rolling pin.

Spread the cinnamon-coffee filling across gently.

Now, tightly roll into a cylindrical log and cut them in to mini rolls (12-15) with the help of a sharp knife. Arrange them in a baking tin.

Pre-heat the oven to 375°F (190°C). Bake for 25-28 minutes until its slightly brown.

Serve the cinnamon rolls with sugar icing, cream cheese or any topping of your kind to go with a cup of lemon tea.

Coffee Pound Cake

Recipe by Alka Shah, @kuchkhaasbyalka_blr

Ingredients

1 cup unsalted butter 1 cup sugar 4 large eggs 2 cups flour 1 teaspoon baking powder 3/4 cup milk 1 teaspoon vanilla extract 1 tablespoon Nescafe coffee powder 2 tablespoon Hershey Cocoa Powder 4/5 broken pieces of Lindt orange ½ cup broken cashew, walnuts chopped ¼ cup chopped dates

Method

Preheat oven to 350 F or 180 C.

Sift the dry ingredients; flour, salt, baking powder.

Grease and flour the bundt pan

Using a stand mixer or with an electric beater, first beat the butter till creamy and smooth. Add the sugar and continue beating till light and fluffy.

When sugar is well incorporated, add eggs one at a time. Mix in the dry ingredients alternating with milk and vanilla. Using a spatula, combine well and transfer to the prepared pan. (If using the bundt pan, tap it on the counter a couple of times to remove any air bubbles especially along the sides of the pan.)

Bake till a cake tester or toothpick inserted in the centre comes out clean, around 30 to 35 minutes.

Cool cake completely before unmoulding onto a serving platter.

15-minute Tiramisu

Recipe by: Swapna Venkatesh @serotoninspark

Ingredients:

1 cup/ 200 ml Whipping Cream 1 cup / 200 gm Mascarpone 3 tbsp fine caster sugar 1 tsp vanilla extract 1 tbsp Amaretto or Dark Rum 3 cups water 3 tsps instant coffee 2 tbsp sugar 200 gm Savoiardi Biscuits Cocoa and coffee powder for dusting

Method

Heat the water to just under boiling point, mix in the instant coffee powder and 2 tbsps of sugar. Set aside.

In a large bowl, whip the cream with 3 tbsp of caster sugar and the vanilla extract for 3-4 minutes. Fold in the Mascarpone cheese and mix till incorporated. Add rum and whip till it gets slightly thick but remains spreadable.

Pour the black coffee into a medium-size bowl. Drop the Savoiardi biscuits in the liquid one at a time and turn them around twice in the liquid.

Remove gently and start lining the base of the dessert tray. Repeat with the rest of the biscuits till you have completely lined the base. Measure and break the biscuits before you dip them in the liquid.

Spread half of Mascarpone cream mixture over the biscuits and spread evently.

Repeat previous two steps to create layers of the coffee-soaked biscuits over the cream.

Finish with the Mascarpone cream.

Let it chill in the fridge for 2 hrs. Dust with coffee-cocoa.

Coffee cheesecake

Recipe by Bhandavya Gowda, @bakeberriesbacon

Ingredients

Take 10 gm gelatin in a bowl and add 30gm water. Keep this aside.

Biscuit Base:

30gm melted butter 70gm Marie biscuit powdered Mix well and make a layer on the bottom on the cake pan and put it in the fridge. Cream cheese batter: 250 gm cream cheese 90 gm sugar 120 gm fresh cream 100 gm set curd/yogurt Take all this in one bowl and whisk well.

Coffee Infusion:

1 tbsp instant coffee powder 1 tbsp sugar

1 tbsp water

Method:

Beat this together (Dalgona coffee).

Add the Dalgona coffee to the cream cheese mixture and fold both well.

Melt the gelatin in a double boiler and add to the batter. Mix well.

Pour this into the cake pan which has the biscuit layer and freeze for 2 hours.