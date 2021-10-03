Bengaluru's Manyata Tech Park to give plan on rebuilding ramps

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After waiting and pleading for four months, the residents of Nagawara and Veeranapalya have something to rejoice. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) engineering wing has asked the administration of Manyata Tech Park to submit their drawings on Monday, for rebuilding of two ramps that were demolished for the construction of a flyover connecting the software park.

According to the residents, there were two ramps connecting Nagawara flyover and the service roads. They were used by the locals to avoid the rush at the signals.

"When the builders of Manyata Tech Park started constructing the flyover (or an arm) connecting the existing flyover to the tech park, our easy access to the layouts was cut-off. We made multiple representations to the BBMP and even requested the tech park management to address the issue. But they seem to have a callous attitude towards the needs of the citizens," pointed Sanjay Jangam, from Veeranapalya Resident Welfare Association (VRWA).

The members of Nagawara Resident Welfare Association (NRWA) stated that the tech park's administration is buying time stating that they need to see the drawings of the Namma Metro before constructing the ramps.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Chief Engineer Prahallad said that no memorandum of understanding was signed for demolishing the ramps. "We expect to get the drawings from the tech park on Monday," he added.