COVID: BBMP awaits nod for Durga Puja pandals, vaccinating kids in Bengaluru

Admitting that 84 applications were pending approval, he said requisite directives are awaited.

Published: 03rd October 2021 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2021 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

A priest with face guard performing Mahaashtami Durga puja. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Saturday said that he was awaiting government nod before giving permission for Durga Puja pandals ahead of Dasara.

Admitting that 84 applications were pending approval, he said requisite directives are awaited. He was speaking to the media on the sidelines of an event organised to mark Gandhi Jayanti in the city.

On the issue of the vaccine availability and administration for children, Gupta said the government has so far not issued any directives.

There have been discussions on administering vaccines to children aged between 12-18.

There is no shortage of space to store and administer the vaccines. In a day, over two lakh doses can be administered and if permission is given, children can be vaccinated either at the ward, block or even school level, he said. 

On breakthrough infections, Gupta said BBMP staff and health workers are now keeping daily records of cases being reported, those reaching hospitals and ICUs.

A check is also being done to ascertian how many people are vaccinated, received the first dose and how many took the second one.

It has been found that so far, 14-15 per cent of the people still need to take the vaccine.

It has also been found that while some are reluctant, some others need to be advised by religious leaders and even NGOs, he pointed out.

