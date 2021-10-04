Bengaluru hotelier dies after scooter rams into tree felled by heavy rain

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A hotelier in Bengaluru died in an accident at around 4.30 am on Monday morning after his scooter hit a tree that had fallen during the heavy rain that lashed the city from Sunday night.

BS Nagaraj Dhanya was riding on his scooter to his hotel Vadiraja. As it was dark, he did not notice the fallen tree and rammed his two-wheeler into it, causing him to fall off and sustain injuries. He was brought dead to Apollo Hospitals in Jayanagar.

Confirming the accident, PC Rao, president of Bruhat Bangalore Hotels Association, said, "He suffered head injuries due to which he passed away. He was the former secretary of the Bangalore Hotel Association and Karnataka Hotel Association. He was very active in the hotel industry and several associations and it is a big loss for us."

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike control room said that seven incidents of trees falling due to the rains were reported -- two in the east zone, three in the west zone and two in the south zone.

Waterlogging on roads and water entering people's homes were reported by the corporation. The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted thunderstorms, heavy rain, lightning and squall in the state capital, along with other southern districts until October 7. They have put Shivamogga, Chikkamagluru, Hassan and Kodagu districts on alert for October 6 and 7.