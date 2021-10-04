Bengaluru’s 70 containment zones have less than 10 Covid cases each: Data  

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru has over 1,336 households in containment zones, and at least 70 active containment zones (CZ), however, none of these zones has more than 10 cases.

An area of 100-m radius is designated a containment zone if there are three positive cases.

Going by BBMP data, as of October 2, the city has 258 positive cases in CZs, which include 29 apartments, 35 individuals and four hostels or PG quarters. None of the schools and colleges is a containment zone.

The 1,336 households include the total number of positives or households within the defined containment zone perimeter, which undergo intensive surveillance activities.

Containment zones remain active for 14 days from the date of notification unless extended.

The maximum number of active containment zones is in Bommanahalli with 16 CZs, followed by 13 in South Zone and 12 in East Zone.

Mahadevapura has 10 CZs, Yelahanka has nine, Rajarajeshwari Nagar has two, and Dasarahalli has one.

Bommanahalli has 61 positive cases and 781 households in 16 containment zones. Most of the CZs are apartments, with at least eight apartment blocks marked as CZ.

The highest number is seven cases, in SNN Raj Serenity apartments in Begur.

South Zone has 44 positive cases and 13 CZs, nine individual houses and four apartment blocks are marked as containment zones.

The highest number of six positive cases was found in Yamuna Block of NGV Apartments in Ejipura.

“The number of cases has come down. In August, the number of containment zones crossed 100 but by the end of September, the numbers were falling. Many people are going back to work and catching the infection and there are a few cases of travel history as well,” said a Bommanahalli zonal officer.