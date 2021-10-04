STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru's KSR station gets facial recognition system

Officials said no personal data is stored or used for anything else other than security purposes.

Published: 04th October 2021 03:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2021 01:12 PM   |  A+A-

The exterior of KSR station. (File photo | Express)

The exterior of KSR station. (File photo | Express)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU : A digital cordon envelops the Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna (Bengaluru City) railway station as it has become the first railway station in the country to adopt the Facial Recognition System (FRS) technology. Within 90 days of the surveillance system going live, 47 history-sheeters have been identified within the station premises.

The South Western Railway (SWR) Zone is the first in Indian Railways to implement it. Similar IT-based projects are being attempted at all railway zones for improving security at stations, said Chief Public Relations Officer, SWR, E Vijaya. “This is an artificial intelligence-based application that can uniquely identify a person by analysing patterns based on the person’s facial textures and shape. The facial recognition system is widely adopted as it is a contactless and non-invasive process,” she added. 

On apprehensions that it could breach the privacy of individuals, she stressed, “We are only comparing the faces of criminals and missing persons and alerting if they match. No personal data is stored or used for anything else other than security purposes.” A total of 157 cameras, sourced from Belgium, have been installed across the station premises at Rs 2.4 crore, she said.

A railway security official said, “Apart from identifying history-sheeters, it also helped us reunite a senior citizen who was reported missing. We fed our database with her picture and it helped us track her.” The pilot project was launched in May 2019 at KSR and it went live a few months ago after satisfying all tests. The Railway Protection Force staff monitor the cameras 24x7. Sanjeev Kishore, General Manager, SWR, said, “The aim of facial recognition technology is to create a digital perimeter around the KSR railway station.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna railway station KSR station Bengaluru City South Western Railway Zone SWR Zone Indian Railways
India Matters
Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan being taken for his medical examination by NCB officials in connection with allegedly a drugs case. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood stars high-paying clients to D-Company’s drug cartel, say officials
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
False data, money swindling: RTI data hint at massive toll-gate scam in Tamil Nadu
A health worker destroys used syringes after inoculating homeless people against COVID-19 during a special vaccination drive at a night shelter in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
COVID vaccines for kids from November? Final round of talks underway with Zydus Cadila
Techie turns to organic farming in Jharkhand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp