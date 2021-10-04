STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Commission asks uniform supplier to compensate boy for sweater in Karnataka

“All sales as per Bhavin Garments’ terms and conditions...no alteration, no refund, no return...” issued by the uniform supplier is reportedly only one-sided and against the law.  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The IV Additional District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directed a uniform supplier to pay Rs 5,000 as compensation, along with Rs 3,000 in litigation charges, to a minor student, who approached the Commission with a complaint that the supplier was not replacing the sweater worth Rs 750 purchased by his father.

The Commission also directed the proprietor of Bhavin Garments at Ulsoor to pay Rs 750, the cost of the sweater, to the complainant Affan, represented by his father Usman Mohammad Peer, a resident of Wilson Garden. Noting that the attitude of the uniform supplier is unfair, the Commission, comprising president RK Prathibha and members D Suresh and NR Roopa, said that the disclaimer, “All sales as per Bhavin Garments’ terms and conditions...no alteration, no refund, no return...” issued by the uniform supplier is only one-sided and against the law.  

