Heavy downpour creates havoc in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Heavy rain accompanied by thunder lashed the city on Sunday evening, October 3, 2021, leading to waterlogging in Malleswaram, Ramamurthynagar, Koramangala, Ejipura and Shantinagar, Basavanagudi and few low-lying areas around Jayanagar and BTM Layout. Meanwhile, several commuters were inconvenienced due to traffic as the rain began around 8.30 pm and continued till 11:30 pm with heavy rainfall which lasted for over an hour after 10 pm.

Officials of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) have described it as a cloudburst. They said the trend is likely to continue for the next two days. On the damage caused, BBMP officials and Fire and Emergency told TNIE that they did not receive complaints of tree fall or any kind of damages caused by rain. Bikers were the worst affected and many were seen taking shelter at underpasses and bus stops to escape from the rain, while a cab was stuck in the middle of the road in Ramamurthynagar. Flooding was also reported in Nagarbhavi, Govindarajapuram and Vijayanagar.

Basaveshwaranagar 97mm

Gali Anjaneya Temple 92mm

Jnanabharathi BU 73mm

Heganahalli 57.5mm

Maruthi mandir 64.5mm

Shivanagara 95.5mm

Herohalli 75mm