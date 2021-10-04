STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Heavy rains, thundershowers wreak havoc in Bengaluru

The IMD recorded 63.8 mm rainfall at Bengaluru city central rain gauge, 59.4 mm in HAL, and 8.7 mm at Kempegowda International Airport.

Published: 04th October 2021 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2021 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru rains

Locals take shelter from heavy rains in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Normal life took a hit in Bengaluru with continuous downpour since Sunday night. Power cuts and waterlogging at several low-lying areas of the city were reported. At daybreak on Monday, locals in these areas were seen drying their household items.

Municipal corporation officials have assessed the losses in some areas. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has received 31 water logging complaints and many tree fall cases were reported.

The IMD recorded 63.8 mm rainfall at Bengaluru city central rain gauge, 59.4 mm in HAL, and 8.7 mm at Kempegowda International Airport. According to data from the Karnataka State Natural Disaster

Locals stuck on a waterlogged road in the wake of heavy showers in Bengaluru. (Photo | Special arrangement)

management centre (KSNDMC), the highest rainfall of 98 mm was recorded at Jnanabharathi station.

Till 6 am on Monday, the BBMP control room received water entering into seven homes and four tree fall cases. In the western zone of the city, 10 waterlogging complaints were reported, in the south zone, two tree fall complaints were received and three cases of water entering the houses. In RR Nagar, 15 water logging in houses cases were recorded. In the Dasarahalli zone, five similar cases of waterlogging were recorded. Four similar cases were reported from Mahadevpura. A 10-foot tall compound wall collapsed in Ramesh Nagar. The BBMP also received complaints of six cows and goats being washed away in heavy rains near Akkamahadevi Chowltry. 

The worst-affected areas in the city were RR Nagar, HBR Layout, Domlur, Saraki, Malleswaram, Lakshminarayanapura, Kamalapura, Pattegarapalya, Kamakshipalya, and Mysuru Road.

The IMD officials said that since this is a retreating monsoon period, heavy rainfall with thundershowers is common. The city will experience similar spells of rains and thundershowers in the coming days too. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru rains retreating monsoon IMD BBMP
India Matters
Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan being taken for his medical examination by NCB officials in connection with allegedly a drugs case. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood stars high-paying clients to D-Company’s drug cartel, say officials
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
False data, money swindling: RTI data hint at massive toll-gate scam in Tamil Nadu
A health worker destroys used syringes after inoculating homeless people against COVID-19 during a special vaccination drive at a night shelter in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
COVID vaccines for kids from November? Final round of talks underway with Zydus Cadila
Techie turns to organic farming in Jharkhand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp