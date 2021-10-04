Heavy rains, thundershowers wreak havoc in Bengaluru

Bosky Khanna By

BENGALURU: Normal life took a hit in Bengaluru with continuous downpour since Sunday night. Power cuts and waterlogging at several low-lying areas of the city were reported. At daybreak on Monday, locals in these areas were seen drying their household items.

Municipal corporation officials have assessed the losses in some areas. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has received 31 water logging complaints and many tree fall cases were reported.

The IMD recorded 63.8 mm rainfall at Bengaluru city central rain gauge, 59.4 mm in HAL, and 8.7 mm at Kempegowda International Airport. According to data from the Karnataka State Natural Disaster

management centre (KSNDMC), the highest rainfall of 98 mm was recorded at Jnanabharathi station.

Till 6 am on Monday, the BBMP control room received water entering into seven homes and four tree fall cases. In the western zone of the city, 10 waterlogging complaints were reported, in the south zone, two tree fall complaints were received and three cases of water entering the houses. In RR Nagar, 15 water logging in houses cases were recorded. In the Dasarahalli zone, five similar cases of waterlogging were recorded. Four similar cases were reported from Mahadevpura. A 10-foot tall compound wall collapsed in Ramesh Nagar. The BBMP also received complaints of six cows and goats being washed away in heavy rains near Akkamahadevi Chowltry.

The worst-affected areas in the city were RR Nagar, HBR Layout, Domlur, Saraki, Malleswaram, Lakshminarayanapura, Kamalapura, Pattegarapalya, Kamakshipalya, and Mysuru Road.

The IMD officials said that since this is a retreating monsoon period, heavy rainfall with thundershowers is common. The city will experience similar spells of rains and thundershowers in the coming days too.