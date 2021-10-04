Incomplete Jnanabharathi underpass bothers Bengaluru residents  

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Work at an underpass below the tracks of the Jnanabharathi Railway Station that would facilitate easy access to the Mysuru Road from Jnanabharthi BDA Layout, stopped seven months ago, causing inconvenience to the residents of the area.

The demands for compensation made by civic utility agencies--Bangalore Electricity Company Limited (BESCOM) and the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), have allegedly brought the work to a standstill. Work on the Rs 7 crore Road Under Bridge (RUB) commenced on August 21, 2020, with Railways executing the project for BBMP as the bridge fell within its land. The BBMP is bearing the entire cost of the project. However, work came to a complete halt in February this year.

While KM Siddaramu (74), president of the Jnanabharathi BDA Layout Association (IIIrd Block) could not be reached for comment, his son and member of the Association, Manjunath told TNIE, “Mysuru Road is just 300 feet away when one uses the bridge.

However, it is a life-threatening risk when people use the incomplete bridge to reach the other side of the road. The path is now suitable for only one person.” Along with the residents of BDA Layout, those in the neighbouring layouts including IB Layout and Nisarga Extension Layout are affected, he said. “Students of Darshan College and West Orchid School struggle to reach their institutions from this area while residents of Sri Pearl Apartment cannot even take their vehicles outside,” rues Manjunath.

Another resident of the BDA Layout, BN Suresh said that the residents had keenly awaited the opening of the Jnanabharathi Metro station. “Finally, when it is in place, the incomplete RUB has prevented us from utilising it. We need to either take a 2.5 km detour via the Jnanabharati railway gate to reach Mysuru Road or travel 2 km along Dubasipalya to reach the main road.”

Executive Engineer, Road Infrastructure, R R Nagar, Nandeesh said, “The cost of the underpass was estimated to be Rs 7 crore and we have got it sanctioned. We have already handed over Rs 3.5 crore to the Railways to carry out the work. BESCOM now wants Rs 37 lakh to be paid to it for shifting its cables while BWSSB has asked Rs 21 lakh to shift its pipelines. This has not been factored in.”