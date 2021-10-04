STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SC/ST site owners hope for payment date extension for Bengaluru's Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout

An interest of 18% would be levied if payment is made within 30 days, while 21% interest will be charged if payment is made beyond that.

Published: 04th October 2021 03:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2021 03:46 AM   |  A+A-

A site at Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout in Komaghatta area.

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) site allottees who were offered plots in Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout (NPKL) under the SC/ST and Backward Tribal category keenly wait for orders on extension of the payment deadline, which expires in November. Nearly 24% of the 5,000 sites allotted under Phase-II were earmarked for them, and many have not paid and cited Covid-19 induced financial hardships as a reason.

Allotment of Phase-II sites was done in November 2018, and the three-month deadline for payment expires next month, explained a senior BDA official. “An interest of 18% would be levied if payment is made within 30 days, while 21% interest will be charged if payment is made beyond that,” he said. The issue was raised in Zero Hour in the Assembly by MLA Anadani of Malavalli on their behalf, and CM Basavaraj Bommai gave a written response on September 22, stating that it could be considered for an extension as a special case.

Surendra Kumar was allotted a 40x60 sqft site near Magadi Road, which cost him Rs 50 lakh. This civil engineer-cum contractor had paid the initial amount of over Rs 3 lakh, but could not make other payments due to the lack of projects due to Covid-19. “I got my site in the fifth attempt and I am retaining it. I repeatedly visited the BDA office and requested for an extension ranging between a year and three years. The pandemic has impacted the world and there is a genuine reason why payments couldn’t be made,” he stressed. Srikanth M (name changed on request), a Central government employee, has paid nearly half the amount for the 30x40 sqft site allotted to him. 

BDA Commissioner Rajesh Gowda told TNIE that only if there is any communication from the government and Urban Development Department, would the BDA be able to offer any relief.
Despite repeated calls and messages, Chairman SR Vishwanath could not be reached.

