Heavy rain takes toll on Bengaluru, more predicted in coming days

Thunderstorms with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places over Interior Karnataka from October 6-8.

Published: 05th October 2021 03:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2021 02:08 PM   |  A+A-

Vehicles damaged at HAL, Ramesh Nagar, after a  part of a compound wall collapsed during Sunday’s rain. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The heavy downpour on Sunday, October 3, 2021, not only brought Bengaluru to a standstill, but also exposed the lack of preparedness and planning of the civic agencies once again. 

While the India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded 63.8 mm of rain at its central rain gauge station, 59.5 mm at HAL and 8.7 mm at Kempegowda International Airport, the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre’s Jnanabharathi observatory recorded 110 mm rainfall.  

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) control room received 31 complaints of water logging and four tree fall incidents from Sunday night to Monday morning. Also six cows and six goats were reportedly washed away in heavy rain near Akkamahadevi Choultry. 

In West Zone, 10 waterlogging complaints were received; in South Zone, there were two complaints of tree fall and three of water entering houses; in RR Nagar, there were 15 complaints of water entering houses; in Dasarahalli Zone, there were five complaints of water entering houses and in Mahadevapura, four cases of water logging.

As per BBMP records, the worst-affected areas were RR Nagar, HBR Layout, Domlur, Saraki, Malleswaram, Lakshminarayanapura, Kamalapura, Pattegarapalya, Kamakshipalya, Rajajinagar, Gayathri Nagar and Mysuru Road.

Geeta Agnihotri, IMD-Bengaluru, director- in-charge, said, “It is retreat of the South West Monsoon and such heavy rainfall is common during this period. Also systems are forming due to which most parts of South Interior Karnataka will experience heavy rainfall for the next few days.” 

IMD forecast

Thunderstorms with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places over Interior Karnataka from October 6-8. 

Highest rainfall areas (in mm)  

  • Jnanabharati    98 

  • Nagarbhavi    91 

  • Hampi Nagar    90 

  • Nandini Layout    78 

  • Heganahalli    67.5 

  • Maruthi Mandir    64.5 

  • VV Puram    58.5 

  • RR Nagar    53.5  

  • Dayanand Nagar   48.5

