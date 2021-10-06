STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Only 500 can attend Dasara Jamboo Savari

Guidelines issued for low-key Nada Habba

Published: 06th October 2021 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2021 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

Dasara elephants get acclimatised to cannon fire during a second practice session at the parking lot of Mysuru Palace on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government, which decided to celebrate the world-famous Mysuru Dasara on a low scale, has restricted the procession, known as Jamboo Savaari, to not more than 500 people. It will be held on Vijayadashmi inside the Palace premises.

The latest detailed guidelines for Mysuru Dasara, issued by the Chief Secretary, list that only 100 visitors can attend the inaugural programme atop Chamundi Hill, which will be attended by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and former Union minister SM Krishna, who is the chief guest. The evening cultural programme at the Palace premises, that will be held on all days during Dasara, should not have more than 500 people. The same number is applicable for  Jumbo Savari and torchlight parade.

The cultural programmes cannot be held for more than two hours. Artists, participants and police personnel have to wear masks. However, people across the globe can watch the virtual Dasara. The chief secretary issued an order stating that Nada Habba Dasara will be celebrated from October 7 to 15. Due to Covid, it will be a simple Dasara with all rituals this year. Though 500 people are allowed at Mysuru Dasara, the number cannot exceed 400 for Dasara celebrations in other parts of the state.

The guidelines also mandate Mysuru Police to check that all people wear masks, wherever there are crowds. People taking part in Dasara celebrations, including officials, police and media, have to undergo RT-PCR test after October 4, and have to be vaccinated with at least one dose.

