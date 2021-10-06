STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Palike to survey houses along valley buffer zone

Urban DC, KSPCB already on the job; it’s a waste of time and money, say officials
 

Published: 06th October 2021 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2021 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

National Disaster Response Force personnel inspect the site after a three-storey building collapsed in Lakkasandra in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

National Disaster Response Force personnel inspect the site after a three-storey building collapsed in Lakkasandra in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: On noticing that a building in the area was slightly tilted, Rajarajeshwari Nagar Joint Commissioner Nagaraju Siddappa ordered another survey on structures, residential and commercial complexes along the Vrishabhavathi valley.

The survey of buildings will be taken up by West and RR Nagar zones, and will be parallel to ongoing surveys by the revenue department, Bengaluru Urban DC office and Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB).

A senior revenue department official said, “Surveys are almost never completed, or the reports are not submitted to the departments concerned. It is a wasteful exercise and expenditure. This is a classic example of lack of coordination.” He added that most of the time, surveys are announced just to appease politicians, a group of people or even the media. “After that, surveys are abandoned, and officials cite shortage of staff or funds, or even the pandemic as the reason,” he claimed.

JC Siddappa said, “We are conducting the survey to ascertain how many buildings are located on the buffer zone of Vrishabhavathi valley and how many are encroaching the stormwater drains.” He added that they have now decided to issue notices to all those who have encroached these spaces.

In the case of a house in RR Nagar Zone, Nagaraju said the owner has been asked to vacate the property and will be given three days to either demolish the property or pay the BBMP for demolition. The KSPCB has undertaken a survey along the valley to check on pollutants entering the water body, the inlets and outlets of the valley, the entry of industrial effluents and domestic sewage. The district administration is checking for encroachments across all water bodies in its jurisdiction, and areas outside BBMP limits are also being surveyed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Modi@20: New India’s Destiny Maker
This photograph illustration shows the logo of Pandora Papers. (Photo | AFP)
Get our money back! Swift action needed on the Pandora Papers
Illustration: Amit Bandre
10 students per class in lower primary sections in Kerala schools
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Registration renewal of old cars to cost a bomb from 2022 April

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp