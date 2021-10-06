STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

St John’s Medical College gets central award for eldercare research, activities

The Medical College was adjudged as the Best Institute for Research in the field of ageing by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Published: 06th October 2021 09:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2021 09:56 PM   |  A+A-

St Johns Hospital, Bengaluru (Photo | Facebook)

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: St Johns Hospital, Bengaluru, has bagged the Vayoshtreshta Samman by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment after it was adjudged as the Best Institute for Research in the field of ageing.

The hospital has been applauded by the ministry for its outstanding services to senior citizens.

The institute’s Senior Citizen Health Service (SCHS) started as a unit in 2005 under St Johns Medical College. And has been working on the objectives of improving the health status of rural and urban elderly through a service, training and research model.

The SCHS, which specialises in primary geriatric care research in geriatrics, training of geriatric nursing aides and community health workers, also trains caregivers and family members of senior citizens among its other social interventions pertaining to geriatrics.

In its rural and urban outreach programme, St Johns’ has sent out a team of doctors to visit rural places around Bengaluru and provide medical services to the needy. The team reached nearly 600 senior citizens every month in nine villages, 500 persons in urban areas and 250 old-age home residents.  

The SCHS has 43 publications in the form of theses, research papers, journal papers among others.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
St Johns Hospital Vayoshtreshta Samman ageing Senior Citizen Health Service
India Matters
Hindu devotees perform rituals on the banks of the Hooghly River on the occasion of Mahalaya, an auspicious day to pay homage to ancestors. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19 R value for big cities shows rising trend again as festive season kicks in
For representational purpose.
3D imaging and robotics give two girls new lease of life
Weather experts point out that the formation of a low-pressure area and subsequent intensification into a cyclonic storm depends on the temperature of the sea surface. (File Photo | Express)

Cyclone season’s first storm may approach Odisha, Andhra around October 10
 

(File Photo | ANI)
Deaths in the Valley and a deep sense of hurt too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp