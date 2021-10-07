BBMP issues Covid-19 guidelines for Durga Puja

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With a number of associations requesting permission to celebrate Durga Puja, the BBMP on Wednesday issued fresh guidelines, keeping in mind Covid-19 norms, and restricted gatherings to 50 at the time of prayers.

In Bengaluru, Durga Puja celebrations will be held from October 11 to 15. The BBMP order bans the distribution of sweets, fruits and flowers. Separate guidelines have been issued for prayers, Debi Boron (visarjan) and for installation of idols.

“One idol should be installed per ward, with the permission of the Joint Commissioner of the zone. Only basic prayers and rituals are allowed. No more than 50 people should be present at the venue during prayers. The Association organising the event should ensure that Covid-appropriate behaviour is followed,” read the order by BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta.

Dr CN Manjunath, Director, Jayadeva Hospital, and member of the Technical Advisory Committee, said, “The next 90 days are crucial, after which if there is no rise in cases, we can consider that the pandemic has turned endemic. But festival gatherings should definitely be limited and Covid protocol followed strictly.”