Festive glow

BENGALURU: With the onset of Dasara, the much-awaited festive season is all set to begin. This is the time we love getting decked up. In order to bring out the natural glow, we have to take care of the skin. So, it becomes important that we keep our skin well-hydrated and agile. But, our exposure to pollution, harsh chemicals and blue light are making our skin look dull and tired. Here are a few skin treatments and some DIY skin regimes to revive the glow of your skin:

Laser toning

If you want to stimulate the skin’s natural production of new skin cells and collagen, then laser toning is the apt treatment for you. It’s an all-in-one procedure because it reduces the dark spot, fine lines and hyperpigmentation. In this procedure, the outer layer of the damaged skin is removed through the usage of strong wavelength of light, thereby improving the collagen production and skin cells. The new skin that resurfaces after the procedure is tight and smooth. Your skincare specialist can guide you to understand how many procedures you will need to attain the best outcome.

Skin bio remodeling

Profhilo is a new hyaluronic acid-based procedure which offers a new approach of skin bio-remodeling for anti-ageing benefits. In this procedure, a highly pure form of hyaluronic acid is administered into different strategic points of the skin to unleash rejuvenation of the skin’s ability to generate collagen and elastin — the two scaffolding proteins critical to skin’s firmness and elasticity. A lunch time procedure, profhilo results in a more youthful, firm and radiant skin.

ClearLift skin laser treatment

Considered as one of the most advanced skin rejuvenating laser treatments, ClearLift refreshes the skin and smoothens out fine lines. This procedure is equally effective in highly-sensitive areas of skin such as the crowfeet around the eyes, neck and décolleté, which are typically prone to pain and scarring with this type of laser treatment. ClearLift treatments are brief, typically around 20 minutes and require no skin numbing prior to treatment. There is no down time, just an immediate glow. Apart from the treatments, below mentioned pointers can also help to achieve glowing skin from within.

Moisturising after facewash

Moisturise your skin with products that lock in moisture, promote healing, and have antioxidant properties to encourage a glowing look. Don’t exfoliate your skin when it feels dry, and don’t skip moisturiser just because your face feels oily. Apply moisturiser to your skin when it’s still wet from a shower or from rinsing your face. This will lock in extra moisture rather than working on a surface level to make your face feel smooth. Ceramide and Sodium Hyaluronate are ideal molecules to look for Indian skin.

Always apply sunscreen

Apply a sunscreen daily, minimum SPF 40 with a PA ++++ rating daily to protect your skin. If your sunscreen has built in Vitamin C even better. Apply at least 20 minutes before stepping out.

Stay hydrated

This is one of the most neglected aspects of our skincare regime. But, staying hydrated is the most important criteria for healthy and glowing skin. Drink at least eight glasses of water regularly to flush out the toxins from your body. Don’t forget that your skin is a reflection of your inner health.

(The writer is founder of Kosmoderma Clinics, Bengaluru)