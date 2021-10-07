STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UK, Singapore pros to design KIA retail village

Published: 07th October 2021 07:03 AM

BACL gets foreign architectural consultants for integrated RDE Village

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bangalore Airport City Limited (BACL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), has appointed DP Architects Singapore, and Portland Design, UK, as its architectural consultants for its integrated Retail-Dining-Entertainment (RDE) village.

The RDE Village was built with a vision to create a retail and lifestyle destination for those with a millennial mindset. It would be strategically located adjacent to the Concert Arena and Convention and Exhibition Centre, the release said. The project will be developed on 23 acres, over a built-up area of 1.1 million sqft.

“The RDE Village will be distinguished through unique experiences... This development will bring unforgettable global experiences like Times Square in New York, Las Vegas, Marina Bay Sands Singapore, to Bengaluru,” it said.

Portland UK is an award-winning design consultancy with offices in London, Dubai and Istanbul, while DP Architects Singapore is a leading multi-disciplinary design practice in Asia with 16 global offices from Shanghai to London, the release added.

