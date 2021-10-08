STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BBMP issues revised guidelines to hold Durga Puja celebrations in Bengaluru

After holding discussions and ironing out a few issues with the Durga Puja associations, senior government officials and BBMP officials revised the guidelines.

Published: 08th October 2021

Durga Puja

Representational Image. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta late on Thursday revised the existing guidelines to celebrate Durga Puja across the city.

After holding discussions and ironing out a few issues with the Durga Puja associations, senior government officials and BBMP officials revised the guidelines. The new rules are: 

- The restriction of installing Durga Idols of only 4 feet and not above it, is removed. 

- During the Pushpanjali and Sandhi puja time, one has to follow all Covid-19 Appropriate Behaviour and allow only 50 people at a time. There is no restriction on the total number of batches.

- If required, to have more than one idol installation in the ward, the organisers have to seek permission from the Joint Commissioner BBMP and Police to install the idols. 

- During the prayer rituals, musical instruments like drums are allowed.

- The rest of the restrictions have to be followed as it is by the previous orders issued by the government.

