SC to take up plea on BBMP election

Former corporators who have appealed for speedy elections, said the High Court had clearly ordered holding of elections and did not show any partiality.

Published: 08th October 2021

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Supreme Court has taken up the long-pending matter of holding elections to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) council, while hearing a special leave appeal on October 6.

“Upon being mentioned by the learned counsel appearing for the respondent, seeking urgent listing of the matters, the registry is directed to list these matters after four weeks before an appropriate bench for final disposal.” The appeal was filed by former corporators and the State Election Commission (SEC) officials.

An SEC official, on condition of anonymity, said “The State Government is portraying us as villains on the issue of holding BBMP polls, but we are doing our duty and following the Karnataka High Court directions.”

“We want due procedures to be followed and elections to be held. But the State Government does not seem to be keen. The matter was not being listed for hearing in the Supreme Court after a stay was ordered in the Karnataka High Court. Now, since the matter is being pushed up again, it does not seem to have gone down well with government officials,” said the official.

Former corporators who have appealed for speedy elections, said the High Court had clearly ordered holding of elections and did not show any partiality. “Now the acceptance of the special leave petition is a victory against the government, it shows that no new tricks can be played.”

Bengaluru: Granting two weeks’ time to BBMP to file a status report on the number of potholes filled in the city, a division bench of Acting Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum of the Karnataka High Court on Thursday directed the civic agency to ensure quality work is carried out so the potholes don’t resurface after a couple of months. BBMP counsel KN Puttegowda submitted that they have undertaken the task of filling potholes in the entire city with a single agency. However, they could achieve their goals due to incessant rain. “Wherever there is urgency, BBMP is filling up potholes on a priority basis,” he argued. The court adjourned the hearing to November 15, 2021.

