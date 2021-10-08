STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sudhakar promises swift redressal, doctors call off strike

Nearly 70-80% of manpower had reduced,” said Dr Namratha C, President of Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors.

Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar

Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Several hospitals across the state were grappling to handle patients visiting their OPDs on Thursday, with resident doctors and interns boycotting outpatient duty and all elective services from 9am.

However, the doctors, who were demanding timely and regular payment of stipend and Covid-19 risk allowance, withdrew the strike after Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar assured them that he would resolve their issues. “The patient footfall was low as many knew about the protests.

Nearly 70-80% of manpower had reduced,” said Dr Namratha C, President of Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors. She told TNIE that emergency services, ICUs and Covid services were not hampered by the strike.

At Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute, PG doctors and interns gathered in front of the new OPD block holding placards. Sudhakar, who met the protesting doctors in Mysuru, agreed there was a delay in the release of Covid-19 allowance, announced many months ago, and assured them the money would reach them. 

