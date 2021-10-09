At 140, Bengaluru records lowest addition of fresh Covid-19 cases

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Bengaluru Urban district reported the lowest single-day addition in the number of new Covid-19 cases since March, with only 140 new cases on Friday. The total number of cases in the state too was low with only 397 new cases reported. The previous lowest additions were reported on July 25 with 165 cases followed by 166 cases on October 6 and October 7.

The city has been seeing a reduction in the number of active cases. On October 4, there were 7,640 active cases, followed by a reduction to 7,599 on October 5 and 7,572 active cases on October 6. On October 7, the active case count was 7,573 which dropped to 7,552 cases on October 8.

Meanwhile, Karnataka recorded 397 new cases on Friday. On October 4 too, the state had reported 397 cases, the lowest addition in the second wave. However, between October 5 and 7, the new cases were between 442 and 523.

While the numbers have been coming down, the number of Covid tests being conducted too have come down. From 1.4-1.6 lakh Covid-19 tests per day, the state carried out only 78,958 tests on October 4 followed by 87,303 on October 5, 1,21,898 tests on October 6 and 1,22,657 tests on October 7. On October 8, there was a dip, with only 91,772 tests being conducted.

The state’s positivity reduced from 6.23% on October 1 to 6.13% on Friday. The state reported only five Covid deaths — three from Bengaluru Urban and one each from Tumakuru and Uttara Kannada. The state’s recovery rate too improved from 98.30% on October 1 to 98.34% on October 8, marking the highest. Apart from Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru reported a high number of cases at 53.