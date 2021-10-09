Fashion forward

Anila Kurian By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the festive season here, Bengalureans are upping their fashion quotient as they sport the latest outfits. After a quiet 2020, they are ready to show off their designer wear which include a pop of colour, contemporary styles and pocket-friendly dresses. Mixing and matching is back in vogue this year, says designer Shiny Alexander, who is creating nine different outfits for each day for her clientele.

“Youngsters are opting for lehengas, kurtas and palazzos, all of which have a contemporary look. If the top is an embellished kurta or has mirror work on them, they are pairing it with either nude, white or beige skirts. Styles from the ’80s, like crushed and pleated skirts, are back in trend now. Bandini, which we used to wear as dupattas, are now being used as kurtas, lehariya, sarees and even blouses,” she says.

Working with Sandalwood actors is fashion director Bhargavi Vikyathi. Following the theme of ‘Princess Diaries’, she has recreated nine looks with nine stars to send across the message of ‘women empowerment’. “Actors like Karunya Ram, Sukrutha Wagle and Samyukta Hegde are showcasing the outfits I’ve designed this year. I’ve taken inspiration from the erstwhile queens of Karnataka, and tried to incorporate their personalities and characteristics like being brave and bold, their interest in animals, instruments they played, being war heroes or being beauty conscious,” says Vikyathi, who is releasing one image each day on her social media, showing the style and the photoshoots with the actors.

Fashion designer Husna Sait of Golden Touch Couture on Commercial Street has had her hands full with orders for colourful skirts and crop tops. “Traditionally, one would wear a chaniya choli but clients now want to reinvent versions of it. So, we’ve incorporated reflective mirrors and multi-coloured thread work, among other artwork to make the skirts stand out. This can be worn with various crop tops that one probably already has or get them newly made.” Millennials, according to Sait, are keen to follow traditional styles but add a touch of their own. “They want similar styles but with different patterns or silhouettes. It could be the use of heavier fabrics or have flowy outlooks,” Sait adds.

Colour blocks is another trend people are opting for this festive season. Designer Mayank Modi points out that men too are enjoying this trend. “It could be on a jacket or blazer...three or four colour-block prints are definitely trending. Apart from that, people want pockets as part of their outfits so that they can be comfortable during the festive season,” he says. Fusion wear is a style that many find comfortable. This helps them repurpose the outfits for a later occasion. Modi says, “People are unsure when the next celebration might be, so they are being mindful when they are purchasing the outfits this time. With fusion outfits, they can repurpose either the tops or the bottoms with simpler ones and work with them as a mix-and-match option.”