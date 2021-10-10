STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BBMP, health dept invites applications for Covid-19 relief

Ashishkrishna HP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following directions issued by the Karnataka government in September, BBMP and health department officials have asked citizens to file applications, seeking Covid-19 relief announced for the kin of the deceased.

The BBMP health division on Saturday stated that applications for giving compensation of Rs 1 lakh, as announced by the central government, and Rs 50,000 from the State Disaster Relief Fund, can be collected from revenue offices in all 198 wards. The orders were issued on September 30. 

The applicant will have to submit details, including Covid positive report, BU number, death certificate, Aadhaar card details of the deceased and applicant, BPL card details of the deceased and applicant, and bank passbook details of the applicant. If the applicant is not the husband or wife of the deceased, an NOC from other family members is mandatory.

