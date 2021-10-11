STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengalureans can expect more rain in next 48 hours: Meteorological department

Experts said the weather condition has occurred due to a cyclonic circulation over the east-central Arabian Sea combined with a trough formed over the Andamans.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : With experiencing heavy rainfall in bursts on Sunday, the meteorological department has alerted another 48 hours of heavy rains for Bengaluru The MeT department has issued a yellow alert in the city which forewarns heavy rainfall for the next two days, expecting rains up to between 64.5mm - 115.5 mm.

Experts said the weather condition has occurred due to a cyclonic circulation over the east-central Arabian Sea combined with a trough formed over the Andamans. They explained that a trough is an extension of a low-pressure area that often denotes bad weather accompanied by clouds, heavy rains and thundershowers.

Heavy rainfall is also likely to occur over Belagavi, Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Koppal, Raichur and Gadag districts of north-Interior Karnataka and Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Kodagu, Kolar, Bengaluru Rural, Tumakuru, Chikkaballapura and Ramanagara districts of south-interior Karnataka

Bengaluru on Sunday experienced heavy rains in the afternoon and then again in the evenings, recording 13 mm in the city and 11.2 mm at HAL monitoring stations. Three trees were reported uprooted across the city -- at Pushpanjali Layout, Thippesandra; 9th Cross, Kadarenahalli; and West of Chord Road, Basaveshwaranagar. However, no flooding or rain-related damage was reported.

