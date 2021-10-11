Bengaluru Railway Division recycles old concrete sleepers to build path

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In yet another eco-friendly move, the Bengaluru Railway Division has built an eco-friendly siding (a short track that opens onto a railway line) at the Tumakuru side entry of the Yeswanthpur Railway Station.

It is made from railway concrete sleepers, which would have otherwise been treated as scrap material. According to an official release, the parcel siding has been constructed to facilitate loading for parcel cargo express trains that are expected to start soon. "The length of the siding is around 150 metres and the cost of executing the work is estimated to be Rs 60.2 lakh," it said.

The siding is being developed as part of the 'Reduce, Recycle and Reuse' initiative of the Railways. The initiative has helped Railways save nearly Rs 1 crore by minimising the usage of water and new construction materials. The time of construction has also been reduced, the release said.

To facilitate parcel loading during nighttime, the area has been illuminated with seven 100W floodlight fittings. This is the third siding being developed by the Division. The earlier two are at Bidadi Station in Karnataka and Penukonda Station in Andhra Pradesh.