AASSC ties up with Bengaluru-based company to launch drone learning course

BENGALURU: Indian youth will soon be skilled to capitalise on developments in the drone industry. The Aerospace and Aviation Sector Skill Council (AASSC) apex body set-up under the Government-led initiative of “Skill India” to train the Indian workforce has signed an MoU with a Bengaluru-based Drone Learning and Research Company.

“With Drones being one of the fastest growing industries in India , AASSC and we have jointly developed a Drone professional certificate course for our youth to get them ready for future jobs and entrepreneurial opportunities,” said Capt Gaurav Nath, Founder & CEO, ClearSkies Aviation OPC Pvt Ltd, a Drone Learning & Research Company founded by Industry leaders and academician focused on Unmanned Aviation sector.

AASSC primarily started keeping the 5 sub sectors in mind as indicated above, but Drones/UAVS are a fast-emerging subsector in the field of Aviation and Aerospace.

According to Wg Cdr Rachit Bhatnagar, CEO , AASSC, stakeholders of the industry are working towards including the government, industry, regulatory bodies in Aviation and Aerospace are working towards making India, the drone capital of the world.

“Drone is one of fastest growing industries in India and it is estimated to be valued at $18-20 billion by the end of the decade. With the newly released Drone Rules and Per- formance-Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme, the Drone ecosystem is expected to witness an exponential growth,” Gaurav explained.

As per industry analysis, there will be huge requirement of skilled people to apply drone based solutions, in the field of Aerial Photography, Real Estate & Infra, Agriculture, Power, Oil & Gas, Rails & Roadways, Disaster Management, Logistics, Law En- forcement, Media & Journalism and many more.

“The people working in drone industry or planning a career, will require specific skill sets to become industry-ready. Understanding the pressing need of training and skilling to meet the demands of the growing Drone industry Clearskies and AASSC have joined hands for providing training in this sector,” he added.

“Drone Professional Certificate Course” is the first joint certificate course developed as per the MoU. This course will introduce the youth to the world of Drones and train them in all aspects of industry, starting from Basic of Drones, Airspace Regulations, Drone Maintenance, Mission Planning and so on.

The officials explained that the course also has modules on Project management, Entrepreneurial opportunities and soft skills to develop a well-rounded professional.

ClearSkies plans to offer this course under the umbrella of “National Drone Academy” in both Classroom and distance learning format.

Interestingly, these courses will also be made available in several vernacular languages to reach every nook and corner of India.