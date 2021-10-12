BMRCL will spend Rs 800 crore for infra for two Metro stations to airport, line will be ready by December 2024

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Though the land acquisition work for Metro’s Airport Line has just got fully completed and the tendering is still in the final stages of being awarded, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is confident of readying the KR Puram-Kempegowda International Airport Line by December 2024. The final details on the two Metro stations which would come up inside the premises of the airport are coming to shape now.

This Phase-2B Line runs to 38.44 kms and it was okayed along with the Outer Ring Road Line for a total cost of Rs 14,788 crore by the Union Cabinet on April 20 this year. Airport City Metro station, which would be partly elevated and party at grade, and the KIA Terminal Metro station, an underground station, are intended for flyers.

BMRCL MD Anjum Parwez told TNIE, “We are confident of completing it by December 2024. The tender will be awarded soon.”

Hyderabad-based Nagarjuna Construction Company has emerged as the lowest financial bidder.

BMRCL will be spending Rs 800 crore to lay the Metro lines to the last two stations of this line to the airport which would be reimbursed by Bangalore International Airport Limited, said Chief Public Relations Officer, BMRCL B L Yashvanth Chavan.

“Metro would lay the viaduct and the tracks to connect the line to the last two stations which fall within the airport’s premises. The unique aspect of both the ORR Line and the Metro line is that we would use the U-girder technology for the viaduct which will help us complete the job much faster than the segmented box Girder technology,” he said.

The airport line will have the 17 stations of Benniganahalli, Horamavu, HRBR Layout, Kalyan Nagar, HBR Layout, Nagawara, Veeranna Palya, Kempapura, Hebbal, Kodigehalli, Jakkur Cross, Yelahanka, Bagalur Cross, Bettahalarusu, Doddajala, Airport City and KIA Terminal.

Giving details of the proposed Metro stations, a senior official said that final two stations would run to about 6 kms.

“After the Metro line from Doddajala station crosses the toll gate leading to the airport, it would take a right turn and have a small elevation and then would run at grade level on the Major Arterial Road (MAR) Road. The station would be located near the existing Cargo complexes,” he said.

The Second Metro station would be at a level below the ground for which BMRCL would dig 4 to 5 metres below the ground.

“A box would be built here using `Cut and Cover’ technology which would house the station and platforms. Adjacent to it, the BIAL would be building an underground multi-transport hub, running to four storeys which would have a sprawling parking complex. This would come at a much greater depth than our station,” he said.

A spokesperson of the airport operator, Bangalore International Airport Limited, refrained from responding to a questionnaire on the two stations on its premises.

