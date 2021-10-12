STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Feast after the fast 

This festive season, explore the eclectic food scene in Bengaluru

Published: 12th October 2021 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2021 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Donna Eva
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Are you a foodie looking to explore the city through the joy of food? Don’t miss out on these Durga Puja and Navaratri food fiestas happening across the city. Explore an array of various cuisines from all over India in our very own Bengaluru.  

Goopi Baaghar Bhoj
 The Raahi Neo Kitchen and Bar is putting out a special festival menu for Durga Puja as a tribute to film maestro Satyajit Ray. The festival, titled ‘Goopi Baaghar Bhoj’ will feature a diverse set of foods for starters, main courses and desserts as well.

When: Till Oct 17  Details: 080-48907848

Pujo Buffet
Oh! Calcutta is going all out with a Durga Puja buffet lunch menu. It will feature a variety of chaats, salads, starters and main courses, and desserts to finish it off. From fish fry to Jhinge-Aloo Posto, they have it all.

When: Till Oct 15 Details: 9379544302 

Food mela
The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) is hosting a Navaratri special food mela for the entirety of Navaratri. One of the biggest food melas in Bengaluru, the event will feature a host of dishes from Mumbai, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and even China, as well as a variety of dosaes.

When: Till Oct 15 Where: ISKCON Temple, HBR Layout

Navaratri Special Thali
The Regent Club is hosting a special thali for Navaratri. Indulge in their specially curated Navaratri Thali over the course of four days at the Brigade Metropolis Campus or order from their Navaratri takeaway menu.

When: Oct 12 - Oct 15 Details: 7624868702

Unlimited Food and Dance
Navaratri is being celebrated this Thursday at the Krishna Vaibhava Vegetarian Restaurant. Organised by Ruby Anand and Pritpal Singh Sehgal, the celebrations will feature an unlimited vegetarian buffet and welcome drinks. But don’t miss out on the main event, Navaratri celebrations with unlimited Garba dance, music and an opportunity to win some prizes.

When: Oct 14, Details: 9117289625 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Panel recommends emergency use approval for Covaxin in 2 to 18 age group
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
India's cumulative Covid vaccination coverage exceeds 95.89 crores
Kerala engineering students' invention to aid water conservation
Glenn Maxwell of Royal Challengers Bangalore plays a shot during match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Maxwell, Christian and his pregnant partner face online abuse after RCB's exit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp