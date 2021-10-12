Feast after the fast 

Donna Eva By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Are you a foodie looking to explore the city through the joy of food? Don’t miss out on these Durga Puja and Navaratri food fiestas happening across the city. Explore an array of various cuisines from all over India in our very own Bengaluru.

Goopi Baaghar Bhoj

The Raahi Neo Kitchen and Bar is putting out a special festival menu for Durga Puja as a tribute to film maestro Satyajit Ray. The festival, titled ‘Goopi Baaghar Bhoj’ will feature a diverse set of foods for starters, main courses and desserts as well.

When: Till Oct 17 Details: 080-48907848

Pujo Buffet

Oh! Calcutta is going all out with a Durga Puja buffet lunch menu. It will feature a variety of chaats, salads, starters and main courses, and desserts to finish it off. From fish fry to Jhinge-Aloo Posto, they have it all.

When: Till Oct 15 Details: 9379544302

Food mela

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) is hosting a Navaratri special food mela for the entirety of Navaratri. One of the biggest food melas in Bengaluru, the event will feature a host of dishes from Mumbai, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and even China, as well as a variety of dosaes.

When: Till Oct 15 Where: ISKCON Temple, HBR Layout

Navaratri Special Thali

The Regent Club is hosting a special thali for Navaratri. Indulge in their specially curated Navaratri Thali over the course of four days at the Brigade Metropolis Campus or order from their Navaratri takeaway menu.

When: Oct 12 - Oct 15 Details: 7624868702

Unlimited Food and Dance

Navaratri is being celebrated this Thursday at the Krishna Vaibhava Vegetarian Restaurant. Organised by Ruby Anand and Pritpal Singh Sehgal, the celebrations will feature an unlimited vegetarian buffet and welcome drinks. But don’t miss out on the main event, Navaratri celebrations with unlimited Garba dance, music and an opportunity to win some prizes.

When: Oct 14, Details: 9117289625