STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Three held in honey-trap case

According to police, Fathima, had befriended a vegetable vendor posing as a customer. She shared her mobile number and invited him to her house.

Published: 12th October 2021 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2021 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

handcuffs

(Photo| Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Mico Layout police have busted a honey trap ring, and arrested three suspects, including a woman. The accused have been identified as Neha Fathima (25), her male friend Taslim Basha (36), and Mohammed Arbaz (25). Two of their associates are still at large.

According to police, Fathima, had befriended a vegetable vendor posing as a customer. She shared her mobile number and invited him to her house. The two met on October 6. Soon after he entered the house, she allegedly locked the door, and asked him to undress.

Meanwhile, four others barged in and recorded him on their mobile phone, threatening to share the video among his family members and upload it on porn sites. The gang extorted an SUV, a mobile phone, and cash from the victim. They later demanded Rs 10 lakh cash. A day later, the victim approached police, who nabbed the three suspects.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
honey-trap
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Panel recommends emergency use approval for Covaxin in 2 to 18 age group
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
India's cumulative Covid vaccination coverage exceeds 95.89 crores
Kerala engineering students' invention to aid water conservation
Glenn Maxwell of Royal Challengers Bangalore plays a shot during match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Maxwell, Christian and his pregnant partner face online abuse after RCB's exit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp