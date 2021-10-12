Three held in honey-trap case

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Mico Layout police have busted a honey trap ring, and arrested three suspects, including a woman. The accused have been identified as Neha Fathima (25), her male friend Taslim Basha (36), and Mohammed Arbaz (25). Two of their associates are still at large.

According to police, Fathima, had befriended a vegetable vendor posing as a customer. She shared her mobile number and invited him to her house. The two met on October 6. Soon after he entered the house, she allegedly locked the door, and asked him to undress.

Meanwhile, four others barged in and recorded him on their mobile phone, threatening to share the video among his family members and upload it on porn sites. The gang extorted an SUV, a mobile phone, and cash from the victim. They later demanded Rs 10 lakh cash. A day later, the victim approached police, who nabbed the three suspects.