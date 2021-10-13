STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
More rain this week in Bengaluru, NE monsoon from Oct 20

City records 18 cm rainfall on Monday, highest ever at KIA 

Published: 13th October 2021 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2021 12:21 PM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru rain

Photo | Ashishkrishna HP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) rain monitoring station at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), recorded 18cm of rain between Monday night and Tuesday morning, even as weathermen forecast more rain and thundershowers over the next two days.

The overnight rain is the highest ever that the Met observatory at KIA has recorded, since it was set up in 2011. According to the IMD, till October 12, the state recorded 98.6mm rainfall against the normal 62.9mm rainfall, which is 57 per cent in excess of normal rainfall.Bengaluru recorded 181.9mm, Kempegowda International Airport recorded 244mm and HAL Airport received 150mm rainfall.

Rain is forecast for the entire week, with the onset of the Northeast monsoon from October 20. IMD-Bengaluru director-in-charge Geeta Agnihotri said, “Systems are forming over the Arabian Sea and this is the retreating Southwest monsoon, due to which rainfall is higher. The intensity of rainfall differs year on year. There is also a cyclonic circulation over the Arabian Sea and a trough at 1.5km above mean sea level.
She explained that ideally, most parts of Karnataka, especially south interior Karnataka (including Bengaluru), experience rainfall till November.

To ensure that there are no untoward incidents, weather officials and the disaster management cell have cautioned citizens not to stand in vulnerable places like under trees or near electric poles and other such places.  They stated that the Southwest monsoon is vigorous over south interior Karnataka, active over coastal regions of the state and normal over north interior Karnataka.

Till Oct 12, Karnataka recorded 98.6mm of rainfall

Bengaluru 181.9mm

KIA 244mm

HAL airport 150mm

