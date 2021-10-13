STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Paediatricians in Karnataka welcome Covaxin for children

No side-effects among trial subjects; jabs only after ministry nod 

Published: 13th October 2021 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2021 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the subject expert committee (SEC) approving Covaxin for emergency use on children aged 2 to 18, worried parents can now heave a sigh of relief.  Paediatricians in Karnataka believe that vaccination for children against Covid-19 is more necessary than ever, as schools have reopened. Primary schools are set to start post Dasara. 

“It’s a big relief for parents who are eagerly waiting to get children vaccinated against Covid-19. I will discuss with the Union Health Minister and senior officials about production and supply,” said Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar. However, experts say the nod from DCGI and central health ministry is awaited, only after which vaccines can be administered. 

Dr Ranjan Kumar Pejaver, paediatrician and president, Neonatal Forum, said, “Covaxin is an inactivated vaccine and preferable for children due to the safety factor, rather than a DNA vaccine where long-term safety is still to be proved, or even a viral vector vaccine, like say Covishield, which may have a component of reactive genecity.

There are chances of reactions like fever or bodyache immediately after the vaccine shot.” Dr Pradeep N, Principal Investigator and Associate Professor, Department of Paediatrics, MMCRI, who did trials on 90 children at the hospital in Mysuru, said, “Covaxin is similar to Diphtheria and Tetanus vaccines, which are given to children and have no side-effects. Our trials show that children are healthy after Covaxin.” 

Calling it a monumental day for parents and paediatricians, Dr Srikanta J T, Consultant -- Paediatric Interventional Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine, Aster CMI Hospital, said, “Covaxin has only been approved on emergency basis, but we also have an abundance of data on adult population, to show that Covaxin is not only safe and efficacious, it also has reasonable immunogenicity.” While most experts welcomed it, some believed that the amount of antigen in the vaccine for children may be less than the load of around 

How are the doses given?

Dose of 0.5ml to children (2-18 years), 1ml for adults. It is given intramuscular like other vaccines, and doses are to be given within 4 weeks (28 days after first dose).

Covaxin: Unlike Covaxin for adults and other vaccines available in multi-dose vials, the paediatric Covaxin will use a pre-filled syringe mechanism. 

Zydus Cadila: The three-dose needle-free vaccine ZyCov-D was approved in August for emergency use and can be administered to adults as well as adolescents aged 12 and above. The DNA-based vaccine, however, is not yet available in India.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covaxin COVID vaccine COVID 19 Children Paediatricians Karnataka
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
No shortage, reports of coal crisis baseless: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Flipkart delivered two bars of Nirma soap to customer instead of iPhone 12. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
Flipkart customer orders iPhone worth Rs 51,999, gets soaps instead; company responds
Former Andhra Pradesh chief secretary IYR Krishna Rao
Black money 'extorted' from Covid patients flowing into real estate: Ex-IAS officer
Former captain MS Dhoni (L) and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
MS Dhoni won't charge any fee for being mentor of Indian team: BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp