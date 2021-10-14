STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BDA Board gives approval for Rs 4,500 crore for Karanth Layout

The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) finally held its long-pending Board meeting on Wednesday, following a Supreme Court order a fortnight ago.

Published: 14th October 2021

An earthmover razes an illegal structure in the proposed Karanth Layout

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) finally held its long-pending Board meeting on Wednesday, following a Supreme Court order a fortnight ago. A top official told TNIE, “The major decision we took today was to give in-principle approval for Rs 4,500 crore to develop Dr Shivaram Karanth Layout. It will be spent over three to four years to create infrastructure for the layout. It will have to be approved by the Chief Minister.”

Another decision taken was to relocate sites that were to come up on 40 acres in Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout in Kanahalli area, to another location. “This area lies below the Kanahalli tank and seepage of water is bound to happen, which would weaken buildings that will be built in future. Hence, we decided to create a huge park, and space will be identified to shift the sites,” another official said.

It was also decided that due to the present staff shortage in the organisation, work could be outsourced.
A total of 80 issues were scheduled to be discussed at the meeting, but it was decided to discuss only a few key issues. A Board meeting to be held months ago was called off by BDA Chairman and Yelahanka MLA S R Vishwanath at the last minute.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Rakesh Singh, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta and BDA Commissioner Rajesh Gowda, among others.

