Children will be vaccinated against Covid in phases

Children will be vaccinated in a phased manner, just as adults were, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said.

Published: 14th October 2021 06:59 AM

Children

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Children will be vaccinated in a phased manner, just as adults were, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, he said in the first phase, children in the 10-18 age group will be vaccinated, besides those who are vulnerable. But this is only the discussion stage and nothing is finalised. Final approval will come from the government, and vaccination will be undertaken based on availability, he added. 

When vaccines were introduced, they were administered in a phased manner to ensure there was no crowding, and also based on the supply, he said. Awareness among people will be intensified so that everyone takes the vaccine. Many are yet to take the first dose, he pointed out.  

