STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Commuter stopped for carrying Red Bull cans in Bangalore Metro

A security staffer assumed it was alcohol and refused to allow him to take it inside the station.

Published: 14th October 2021 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2021 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

The security staffer assumed that  the cans were filled with alcohol 

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A commuter who frequently transported a carton containing Red Bull energy drink cans on Metro trains, to be sold at his brother’s shop, was abruptly denied permission to take it along at Chickpet station on Wednesday evening. A security staffer assumed it was alcohol and refused to allow him to take it inside the station.

Prasanna Kumar, a public sector employee, had brought a carton with 24 Red Bull cans to board the Metro from Chickpet Metro station to Kempegowda Interchange station, then change over to KSR station and board a train to Malur in Kolar district at 6.10 pm. The fracas between a cop from the Karnataka State Industrial Security Police Force (KSISF) and Kumar took place at 5.45 pm after he passed his luggage through the scanner.

Kumar told TNIE, “If I had been permitted on the Metro train, I would have boarded the 6.10 train to Malur but I couldn’t. I am heading to KR Market to take a bus to KR Puram railway station and take a train from there. I am really upset.”He explained that he had never been forbidden to carry the item earlier.

“I have carried similar cartons twice or thrice a month after Metro resumed operations (June 21, 2021) post Covid-19. This is only an energy drink and I repeatedly explained it to the police. He said he knew all about it and it contained at least 25 per cent alcohol. The police was also very disrespectful towards me.”

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited Managing Director Anjum Parvez, said that alcohol figures in the list of prohibited items on Metro trains. “In this specific case, there must have been some confusion about the contents on the part of the security staffer which made him respond like this,” he said.

TBM Vindhya breaks through after 855m of tunnelling 
Bengaluru: After drilling for 855 metres below the ground, Tunnel Boring Machine ‘Vindhya’ on Wednesday achieved breakthrough at the upcoming Shivajinagar Metro Station. It began its journey on October 3, 2020, from Cantonment Metro station. A senior official told TNIE, “The final breakthrough was reached at 10.30am.” Like every TBM, it had its share of tunnelling problems before completing its task, he added. The process of dismantling ‘Vindhya’ will follow, the official added. In all, nine TBMs have been deployed to create an underground corridor for the Nagawara-Kalena Agrahara line. TBM ‘Urja’ was the first to complete its task on September 22 this year. According to an official release, the TBM will be lifted to ground level at Shivajinagar Metro Station. 

“It will then be transported to the launching shaft at Cantonment Station, from where it will be lowered and then reassembled to start tunnelling work between Cantonment and Pottery Town stations,” it said. It would take up to December this year to start tunnelling along the new stretch. TBM ‘Urja’ would restart tunnelling before that, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Red Bull Bangalore Metro
India Matters
Aryan Khan linked to international drug network, involved in drug trafficking: NCB
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Rs 100 lakh crore Gati Shakti Master plan to develop infrastructure
Image used for representational purpose only.
IRCTC mulls region-specific delicacies on the menu for train passengers
Image used for representational purpose only
Isolated tribal populations of India at higher risk of COVID-19: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp