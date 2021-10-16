STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Colleges reopen, but teachers confused over NEP

Lecturers from autonomous and affiliated colleges under Benglauru City University fear that students would be guinea pigs this year, with no clear plan on implementation of NEP.

Published: 16th October 2021 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2021 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

National education policy, NEP

Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Express Illustrations)

By Pearl Maria Dsouza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Colleges in Bengaluru started classes under the National Education Policy (NEP) curriculum from October 12, but teachers say they are confused and barely prepared for implementation of the policy.

This new curveball is being thrown at them after more than a year of meeting their students for face-to-face classes, and with the syllabus arriving just a day before colleges reopened, the transition to offline classes is all the more difficult.

Lecturers from autonomous and affiliated colleges under Benglauru City University fear that students would be guinea pigs this year, with no clear plan on implementation of NEP. For instance, Sudha, principal of Vijaya College, Jayanagar, learned on Tuesday that Mathematics would be incorporated into Physics in the coming days.

Lecturers are worried as they have been told this is the first of many steps towards implementation of NEP, and since classes have already started, teachers should have been thoroughly trained and oriented. One of the participants of the five workshops held, rued that these forums did not allay any doubts the teachers had. “There are a number of on ground issues, and we are supposed to answer our students, but we have no answers,” said the lecturers. “Even three to four months of studying the policy document has left lecturers like us, who hold Masters and PhD degrees, clueless,” said a senior faculty member of a private college.

Asked which model of NEP would be implemented, speakers said it would be detailed soon.
Prof Laxman from Vivekananda Degree College, sought clarity whether the rule of a minimum of 15 students registering for a subject, for it to be taught, was applicable to ‘open electives’. To which T D Kemparaju, former vice-chancellor of Bengaluru North University (BNU) responded that talks are on to finalise the minimum number of students needed to run the course. 

Open electives are a tricky domain, as one does not know the demand for a certain course till students make it clear in the preceding semester, and gauging the workload for a subject is going to be difficult, they added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Diesel National Education Policy
India Matters
A man clad in vaccination certificate printed T-shirt  in Kerala's Malappuram
UK, 29 other countries recognise India's Covid vaccine certificate: Sources
Among the female candidates, Kavya Chopra from the Delhi zone is the topper with 286 marks out of 360. (File photo| EPS)
JEE-Advanced 2021: Mridul Agarwal from Delhi zone bags top rank
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (PTI)
Over 100 crore Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre 
A still from 'Bhoi Ma Bhoiee' music video featuring Usha Uthup. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
WATCH | Usha Uthup's Bengali rendition of this Ilaiyaraaja classic is going viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp