Pasta la vista

Be it spicy, tangy, creamy or cheesy, pasta can be prepared in different ways. Check out some of these easy recipes you can make at home to have a good time
Quick Veggie Aglio e Olio
Recipe by Shelendra Pawar, @fullbellybliss
Ingredients
150 to 200 gm spaghetti 5 to 6 garlic cloves, chopped or minced 1 tbsp butter 8-10 button mushrooms, diced 1 onion, diced 3 to 4 cherry tomatoes or ½ tomato, diced Salt as required
Pepper as required
Dried herbs/seasoning (optional)
1 tsp olive oil or butter (optional)
2 to 3 leaves of fresh basil, roughly chopped for garnish (optional)
Method
- Boil spaghetti in salted water until al dente.
- Drain the water but do not rinse the pasta.
- In a pan, heat the butter.
- Add the garlic and onion, sauteing for 2 to 3 minutes, till slightly translucent.
- Add mushrooms and let them sweat on high heat for a couple minutes.
- Add tomatoes and saute
- 2 to 3 minutes till it
- becomes mushy.
- Add salt, pepper and whatever available dried herbs/seasonings you have.
- Toss the spaghetti and add a drizzle of olive oil or more butter if you wish.
- Plate and top with chopped fresh herbs (preferably basil).
Vegan Creamy Pesto Chickpea Fettuccine
Recipe by Priya Vijan, @priya_vijan
Ingredients
- Chickpea pasta dough 35 gm chickpea flour
- 15 gm tapioca flour 5 gm flax meal
- 45 ml warm water 1/8 tsp salt
For Creamy Pesto
- 10 gm basil leaves
- 5 gm roasted walnuts/pine nuts
- 5 gm cashews
- 2-3 garlic cloves
- 1/2 tbsp nutritional yeast
- Salt to taste
- Water as required
Method
- For the dough, mix the flax meal and water, keeping it aside for 10 minutes.
- Combine the mixture with the rest of the dough ingredients. Knead well and let it rest for 15 mins.
- Roll into a sheet and cut strips using a pizza cutter.
- Add it in boiling water with salt. Remove them as soon as they begin to float.
- Grind all the pesto ingredients to make a sauce of desired consistency.
- In a pan, add the pesto on low heat.
- Toss the pasta in the pesto sauce.
- Garnish with cherry tomato and microgreens.
Chicken Broccoli Pasta
Recipe by Subhasmita Panigrahi, @theflavoursofkitchen
Ingredients
- 250 gms pasta
- 1 head broccoli
- 300 gms boneless chicken breast
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- ½ tsp salt ½ tsp pepper 1 tsp Italian seasoning 2 tbsp butter ½ tbsp minced garlic 2 tbsp flour
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 1½ cup pasta water
- 1½ cup fresh Parmesan cheese
- A pinch of nutmeg
Method
- Cook pasta as per package instructions.
- Reserve 1½ cup of the pasta cooking water to use later.
- Cut broccoli into florets. Blanch them in boiling salted water for 1 minute. Drain and keep aside.
- In a skillet or a dutch oven, heat olive oil.
- Saute chicken, salt, pepper and Italian seasoning for 4 to 5 minutes.
- Add butter and minced garlic.
- Add flour and saute for another minute until the raw smell of flour is gone.
- Slowly add cream with one hand while continuously stirring to avoid any lumps.
- Add 1 cup of the pasta water to parmesan cheese, mixing to form a smooth sauce.
- Add cooked pasta, chicken, broccoli florets, and nutmeg, mixing everything well. If required add more pasta water to get desired consistency.
- Serve with more Parmesan cheese sprinkled on top.