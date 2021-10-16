STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Pasta la vista

Be it spicy, tangy, creamy or  cheesy, pasta can be prepared in different ways. Check out some of these easy recipes you can make at home to have a good time

Published: 16th October 2021 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2021 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Be it spicy, tangy, creamy or  cheesy, pasta can be prepared in different ways. Check out some of these easy recipes you can make at home to have a good time

Quick Veggie Aglio e Olio
Recipe by Shelendra Pawar, @fullbellybliss

Ingredients
 150 to 200 gm spaghetti  5 to 6 garlic cloves, chopped or minced   1 tbsp butter  8-10 button mushrooms, diced   1 onion, diced   3 to 4 cherry tomatoes or ½ tomato, diced   Salt as required 
 Pepper as required 
 Dried herbs/seasoning (optional) 
 1 tsp olive oil or butter (optional)
 2 to 3 leaves of fresh basil, roughly chopped for garnish (optional)

Method

  •  Boil spaghetti in salted water until al dente.
  •  Drain the water but do not rinse the pasta.
  •  In a pan, heat the butter.
  •  Add the garlic and onion, sauteing for 2 to 3 minutes, till slightly translucent.
  •  Add mushrooms and let them sweat on high heat for a couple minutes.
  •  Add tomatoes and saute 
  • 2 to 3 minutes till it 
  •  becomes mushy.
  •  Add salt, pepper and whatever available dried herbs/seasonings you have.
  •  Toss the spaghetti and add a drizzle of olive oil or more butter if you wish.
  •  Plate and top with chopped fresh herbs (preferably basil).
     

Vegan Creamy Pesto Chickpea Fettuccine
Recipe by Priya Vijan, @priya_vijan

Ingredients

  •  Chickpea pasta dough  35 gm chickpea flour 
  •  15 gm tapioca flour  5 gm flax meal 
  •  45 ml warm water  1/8 tsp salt

For Creamy Pesto

  •  10 gm basil leaves  
  • 5 gm roasted walnuts/pine nuts  
  • 5 gm cashews  
  • 2-3 garlic cloves  
  • 1/2 tbsp nutritional yeast  
  • Salt to taste  
  • Water as required

Method

  •  For the dough, mix the flax meal and water, keeping it aside for 10 minutes.
  •  Combine the mixture with the rest of the dough ingredients. Knead well and let it rest for 15 mins.
  •  Roll into a sheet and cut strips using a pizza cutter.
  •  Add it in boiling water with salt. Remove them as soon as they begin to float.
  •  Grind all the pesto ingredients to make a sauce of desired consistency.
  •  In a pan, add the pesto on low heat.
  •  Toss the pasta in the pesto sauce.
  •  Garnish with cherry tomato and microgreens.

Chicken Broccoli Pasta
Recipe by Subhasmita Panigrahi, @theflavoursofkitchen

Ingredients

  •  250 gms pasta 
  •  1 head broccoli 
  •  300 gms boneless chicken breast 
  •  2 tbsp olive oil 
  •  ½ tsp salt  ½ tsp pepper  1 tsp Italian seasoning  2 tbsp butter  ½ tbsp minced garlic  2 tbsp flour 
  •  1 cup heavy cream 
  •  1½ cup pasta water 
  •  1½ cup fresh Parmesan cheese 
  •  A pinch of nutmeg

Method

  •  Cook pasta as per package instructions.
  •  Reserve 1½ cup of the pasta cooking water to use later.
  •  Cut broccoli into florets. Blanch them in boiling salted water for 1 minute. Drain and keep aside.
  •  In a skillet or a dutch oven, heat olive oil.
  •  Saute chicken, salt, pepper and Italian seasoning for 4 to 5 minutes.
  •  Add butter and minced garlic.
  •  Add flour and saute for another minute until the raw smell of flour is gone.
  •  Slowly add cream with one hand while continuously stirring to avoid any lumps.
  •  Add 1 cup of the pasta water to parmesan cheese, mixing to form a smooth sauce.
  •  Add cooked pasta, chicken, broccoli florets, and nutmeg, mixing everything well. If required add more pasta water to get desired consistency.
  •  Serve with more Parmesan cheese sprinkled on top. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A man clad in vaccination certificate printed T-shirt  in Kerala's Malappuram
UK, 29 other countries recognise India's Covid vaccine certificate: Sources
Among the female candidates, Kavya Chopra from the Delhi zone is the topper with 286 marks out of 360. (File photo| EPS)
JEE-Advanced 2021: Mridul Agarwal from Delhi zone bags top rank
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (PTI)
Over 100 crore Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre 
A still from 'Bhoi Ma Bhoiee' music video featuring Usha Uthup. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
WATCH | Usha Uthup's Bengali rendition of this Ilaiyaraaja classic is going viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp