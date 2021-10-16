Pasta la vista

By Express News Service

Be it spicy, tangy, creamy or cheesy, pasta can be prepared in different ways. Check out some of these easy recipes you can make at home to have a good time

Quick Veggie Aglio e Olio

Recipe by Shelendra Pawar, @fullbellybliss

Ingredients

150 to 200 gm spaghetti 5 to 6 garlic cloves, chopped or minced 1 tbsp butter 8-10 button mushrooms, diced 1 onion, diced 3 to 4 cherry tomatoes or ½ tomato, diced Salt as required

Pepper as required

Dried herbs/seasoning (optional)

1 tsp olive oil or butter (optional)

2 to 3 leaves of fresh basil, roughly chopped for garnish (optional)

Method

Boil spaghetti in salted water until al dente.

Drain the water but do not rinse the pasta.

In a pan, heat the butter.

Add the garlic and onion, sauteing for 2 to 3 minutes, till slightly translucent.

Add mushrooms and let them sweat on high heat for a couple minutes.

Add tomatoes and saute

2 to 3 minutes till it

becomes mushy.

Add salt, pepper and whatever available dried herbs/seasonings you have.

Toss the spaghetti and add a drizzle of olive oil or more butter if you wish.

Plate and top with chopped fresh herbs (preferably basil).



Vegan Creamy Pesto Chickpea Fettuccine

Recipe by Priya Vijan, @priya_vijan

Ingredients

Chickpea pasta dough 35 gm chickpea flour

15 gm tapioca flour 5 gm flax meal

45 ml warm water 1/8 tsp salt

For Creamy Pesto

10 gm basil leaves

5 gm roasted walnuts/pine nuts

5 gm cashews

2-3 garlic cloves

1/2 tbsp nutritional yeast

Salt to taste

Water as required

Method

For the dough, mix the flax meal and water, keeping it aside for 10 minutes.

Combine the mixture with the rest of the dough ingredients. Knead well and let it rest for 15 mins.

Roll into a sheet and cut strips using a pizza cutter.

Add it in boiling water with salt. Remove them as soon as they begin to float.

Grind all the pesto ingredients to make a sauce of desired consistency.

In a pan, add the pesto on low heat.

Toss the pasta in the pesto sauce.

Garnish with cherry tomato and microgreens.

Chicken Broccoli Pasta

Recipe by Subhasmita Panigrahi, @theflavoursofkitchen

Ingredients

250 gms pasta

1 head broccoli

300 gms boneless chicken breast

2 tbsp olive oil

½ tsp salt ½ tsp pepper 1 tsp Italian seasoning 2 tbsp butter ½ tbsp minced garlic 2 tbsp flour

1 cup heavy cream

1½ cup pasta water

1½ cup fresh Parmesan cheese

A pinch of nutmeg

Method