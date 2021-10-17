Belgian video wall goes up at KSR railway station for hi-tech security

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A state-of-the-art video wall imported from Belgium was recently installed at the cyber cell of the Railway Protection Force (RPF). It offers an enhanced layer of security at Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) railway station. This is the first such installation in the country, claim officials.

The cyber cell, which is a highly restricted zone, showcases a digital screen measuring 16ft x 10ft. It has 16 windows that can simultaneously keep track of different locations across the station, and is powered by Artificial Intelligence. The Command Control Centre run by the RPF monitors it.

A senior security official told TNSE that this forms part of the RPF ONE (Omnipresent Network Ensemble) being implemented at the station at a cost of `2.2 crore. “The wall was installed in the first week of September. It integrates the CCTV cameras used in our Facial Recognition System (FRS), body cameras worn by cops, baggage scanners and vehicle under scanners at one place. It captures images 24x7 based on the algorithms fed into it.”

Inspector General and Principal Chief Security Commissioner, RPF, South Western Railway, Alok Kumar said, “We are leveraging technology to provide better security to passengers. The system will become fully operational by the end of October. It is extremely useful for identification purposes, which is all the more helpful in present times when faces are covered by masks for Covid safety. If we just have a 25-30 per cent image of a face we want to track, this system will help us even if faces are concealed by mufflers or dupattas.”

The senior security official added that the wall would also be able to control different systems from the station. “For instance, if, by mistake, a dangerous weapon has passed through the scanner and escaped the eyes of the cop monitoring it, the system will prompt us. We can stop the baggage scanner from the Command Centre,” she explained.