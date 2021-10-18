'Rani Channamma' Pade to keep women, kids safe

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The Bengaluru City Police have formed a special wing of women police officers to keep tab on crimes against women and children and spread awareness among them. Christened ‘Rani Channamma Pade’, this elite grouping is the brainchild of DCP (South-East Division), Bengaluru City Police, Shrinath Mahadev Joshi.

Carrying the theme -- “By Women, For Women, Of Women” -- the Rani Channamma Pade comprises a team of 31 specially-trained women police officers, who are also tasked with making women more self-reliant and independent in the uncertain times of today.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, DCP Joshi, a native of Belagavi, said, “The objectives of the special team is to educate and train women in basic self-defence techniques, besides creating awareness about women and child-related laws -- such as those pertaining to ‘Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Awareness about social media and cybercrime is also being shared. Sensitising the public about the treatment of women and children is also part of the plan.”

The wing is also coordinating with the Women’s Commission, the Women and Child Welfare Department, NGOs, and other entities.