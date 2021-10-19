Covid norms eased further: Pools to open, minimal checks at airports  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With a consistent drop in the number of Covid-19 cases in the state, based on recommendations by the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC), the Bommai government on Monday announced further relaxations in Covid norms. Relaxations were announced for international arrivals at airports, besides opening of swimming pools, but with certain conditions.

According to the order issued, the current Covid-19 situation in Karnataka was on Sunday reviewed by the TAC, which after considering a consistent decline in the number of daily cases, test positivity rate, and overall decline in active cases, recommended opening up of more activities.

Officials said that based on a request letter from the Chief Operating Officer, KIA, to the Principal Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare, regarding easing of operations at the airport for international arrivals, a detailed discussion was held at the TAC meeting. It was later decided to ease operations at airports in Karnataka for international arrivals.

The government has decided to discontinue SP02 routine check (except in cases of fever, cough, cold, difficulty in breathing, etc). Also, it has been decided to discontinue RT-PCR test report checking on arrival, except for those from select countries notified by the Centre, the order said. Instead, there would be mandatory uploading of RT-PCR report in the Air Suvidha portal by the passenger, and airlines will check this before boarding.

However, with respect to the protocol of quarantine for arrivals from the United Kingdom, it said the prevailing guidelines issued by the Union ministry would be followed. “Clarification regarding the same will be issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare,” it said.

Meanwhile, at swimming pools, 50 per cent capacity is allowed, with the number of people allowed displayed at the entrance. All those entering will be screened for fever and respiratory symptoms, and only the asymptomatic and those with two-dose vaccination certificates will be allowed, it said, adding that after every batch, the rest rooms, walkways and other common areas used by swimmers will be disinfected using 1 per cent sodium hypochlorite solution.

Night curfew to continue

TAC has recommended continuation of night curfew till the end of November. If there is night curfew, restaurants, pubs and bars will be vacated early, resulting in thin crowds in these places, is the TAC opinion. At present, night curfew is in operation from 11pm to 5am, till October 25.

