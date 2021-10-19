STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indian musical instruments you should know about

With Deepavali coming up, and the Dasara season still in our rearview mirrors, festive music continues to be a major part of our day.

By Bindu & Ambi Subramaniam
Express News Service

Nadaswaram: The nadaswaram is a South Indian wind instrument, and is said to be one of the loudest non-brass acoustic instruments in the world. In various cultures across South India, the nadaswaram is considered auspicious. It is a major part of weddings, festivals, and other temple ceremonies. Typically, the nadaswaram is played in pairs, accompanied by a percussion instrument called the thavil.  

Thavil: The thavil is a South Indian barrel-shaped percussion instrument from Thanjavur, in Tamil Nadu. You will typically find it played in accompaniment with the nadaswaram, and used in Carnatic and folk music. It is an essential part of traditional festivities and ceremonies across South India, and is especially popular in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. 

Shehnai: The shehnai is a wind instrument popular in North India, and sometimes compared to the oboe. In India, it can be comparable to the nadaswaram, and is typically played to mark traditional celebrations like festivals and weddings. Today, the shehnai is also played as a part of live performances, thanks to Bismillah Khan, who brought it to the concert stage. 

Dholak: The dholak is a double-sided percussion instrument, and widely used in many parts of Northern India. It can be played three ways: standing, slung from the player’s shoulder, or held down on the player’s lap. It is used to accompany weddings, festivals, and any other traditional celebration to add an element of energy and excitement. 

It is well-documented that India is a country of music lovers. Each region has its own traditions and festivities, and music is an integral part of these celebrations. Today, as we gear up for one of the country’s most beloved times of year, it is a good time to learn more about the folk music and instruments that signal the celebrations. Our tip as music educators: Listen to some popular songs featuring each of these instruments, and see if you’re able to spot the differences in sound and style. 

Bindu & Ambi Subramaniam

(The authors run SaPa - the Subramaniam Academy of Performing Arts)

