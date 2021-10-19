It’s dengue season, beware of the mosquito

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With incessant rain battering Karnataka for the past month, the number of dengue cases has jumped, although figures given by BBMP do not show an increase. However, hospitals are reporting a large influx of patients, and expect the number to increase by November.

Recent reports from Delhi state that the number of dengue cases has increased in the capital, and one death was also reported. Experts caution people to stay indoors, and suggest that civic bodies look for stagnant water pools and carry out mosquito fogging in all areas, especially vulnerable mosquito breeding spots.

According to BBMP data, 2,525 dengue cases were reported from May 2021 to October 2021. In July, 351 cases were reported against 2,966 tested, while in August, the number shot up to 697 cases with 5,523 tests, and saw a further jump to 941 cases in September, against 6,837 tests.

However, until mid-October, 260 cases were reported against 1,832 cases. Health professionals state that cases are likely to jump in the beginning of November, once the rain stops and water stagnation leads to breeding of mosquitoes.

Meanwhile, according to Health and Family Welfare department data from January to October, 51,151 suspected dengue cases were reported, with 3,681 testing positive. Dr Brunda MS, Consultant - Internal Medicine, Aster CMI Hospital, said, “The numbers have clearly increased, every day at least 5-6 patients are testing positive for dengue this month.

This is mainly due to the monsoon. With water stagnation and movement of people outside, the numbers have increased. During the lockdown, the numbers were low, with people staying indoors. Even viral flu cases are high. We have even come across dengue patients with severe dengue shock syndrome admitted in the ICU.” Another private hospital doctor said that numbers are expected to surge in November.