Probe into laxity by Jan Aushadi Kendras

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In response to TNIE’s report titled ‘Jan Aushadi Kendras sell drugs without in-store pharmacist’ in the edition dated October 18, State Drug Controller Bhagoji Khanapure ordered an inquiry into issues highlighted in the story. If irregularities are proved, action has to be taken as per law, and a report submitted to the higher authorities, read the circular dated October 18.

TNIE’s report highlighted that the Karnataka State Registered Pharmacists’ Organisation has alleged that government-run Jan Aushadi Kendras are selling drugs in the absence of registered pharmacists. The organisation has sent documents highlighting various issues, suggestions and amendments to the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and Rules to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya and other Union ministers.

The story also reported another allegation, that Jan Aushadhi shops are allowed to substitute Schedule H drugs, whereas other medical shops are strictly banned from doing so. Schedule H drugs are those which can be purchased only with a prescription from a doctor. The story also reported complaints of tin sheds being given a licence to operate as medical shops, though drugs have to be maintained at certain temperatures.